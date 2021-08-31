DePaul to rename rooms after acknowledging slavery in the Congregation of the Mission

DePaul renames several buildings after conversations with the Western Province of the Congregation of the Mission confronting their history of slave ownership.

Bishop Joseph Rosati, a Vincentian priest, was reported to be active in slave trades reported by the Archdiocese of St. Louis, while also having connections to the Vincentians who founded DePaul. The Rosati Room in Richardson Library and The Western Province of the Congregation of the Mission’s DeAndreis-Rosati Memorial Archives are currently named after the bishop.

President A. Gabriel Esteban and Rev. Guillermo Campuzano said in their Newsline statement that although Rosati had no direct role in DePaul’s founding, they will rename these collections in order to follow Vincentian values.

The archives will be renamed The Vincentian Archives while the Rosati room has no rename yet.

“DePaul is committed to our Catholic, Vincentian identity, as well as confronting historical realities,” the statement read. “To fully embrace our present, we must acknowledge wounds inflicted by past actions.”