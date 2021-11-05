Men’s basketball: DePaul defeats Montevallo 67-63 in exhibition game

There were some bright moments. There were some ugly moments. In the end, DePaul sneaked by with a 67-63 exhibition victory over Division II opponent Montevallo at Wintrust Arena Thursday night.

Under first-year head coach Tony Stubblefield, the Blue Demons came out firing in the first half, jumping out to an early 15-2 lead. Some of the early positive moments came from center Nick Ongenda, who had three dunks in the opening three minutes. He also made his impact felt on the defensive end, blocking a couple of shots.

DePaul featured an almost entirely new starting lineup, with senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty the only returner from last season. In the early going, the lineup did damage against an under-sized Montevallo team.

It took the visitors over seven minutes before recording their second made basket. DePaul’s defense was swarming in the first half, deflecting passes, getting steals, leading to easy transition buckets.

DePaul recorded 15 fastbreak points in the first half.

“We have got a lot of work to do,” Stubblefield said. “We got to get better and do a better job, we got to defend better.”

Four players made their DePaul debut in the first half — Yor Anei, Philmon Gebrewhit, Brandon Johnson and Tyon Grant-Foster. Johnson only played four minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, but the other three all played extended minutes.

Anei made his presence felt in the paint, blocking two shots while also showcasing a nice touch around the basket that led to four points. Grant-Foster had a solid showing with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting but also turned it over four times.

Gebrewhit, meanwhile, didn’t score in the first half but added two rebounds and two assists. DePaul received steady contributions from the entire team in the opening 20 minutes, with Freeman-Liberty and Ongenda each scoring 10 points.

The Blue Demons’ largest lead of the game came late in the first half following a 7-0 run that put them up 36-13. David Jones and Freeman-Liberty both took over in the final few minutes of the half, scoring 13 of the team’s final 15 points before the break.

Montevallo got the game back to a more manageable halftime deficit after closing on a 6-0 run to make it a 17-point game, 38-21.

Taking some of that momentum from the final few minutes of the first half, the visitors used that to spurt a 10-0 run out of the intermission. DePaul didn’t record a made basket until nearly six minutes went past the second half.

“I think we got to do a better job rebounding the basketball,” Stubblefield said. “We [gave] up 15 offensive rebounds — we [have] to be a more physical team that does a better job of rebounding the ball. And it’s too many turnovers, you can’t have 20 turnovers and be successful.”

Even though DePaul managed to keep a healthy distance between itself and the visitors for most of the second half, the home side didn’t have the same cohesiveness on offense as it did in the first half.

“I think we played with a little bit more defensive intensity in the first half,” Stubblefield said. “We were getting stops. When they started making a couple of baskets, we got sped up and we got to continue to play inside-out.”

The Blue Demons committed 11 turnovers in the second half and only shot 26.2 percent from the field The Falcons, meanwhile, kept poking away at DePaul’s lead and eventually pulled within three, 66-63, with 36.1 seconds to play in the game.

Stubblefield recognizes that the team still has to get better before Wednesday’s season opener against Coppin State.

“We got to have better ball movement and just execution,” he said.

DePaul was also without two key players, Ahamad Bynum and Jalen Terry, who are awaiting clearance from the NCAA to play this season. According to the athletic department, both of them are practicing and attending classes, but are not allowed to play as of yet.

Stubblefield said he’s “very hopeful” to have both of them playing soon.

As for the potential starting lineup in the season opener, Stubblefield said he’s not sure yet who will be his opening five against Coppin State.

“I’m sure we will be shuffling it up for the next couple of weeks trying to figure it out and figure out the best rotations,” he said.