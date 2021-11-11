Grant-Foster taken to the hospital during DePaul’s season-opening win

DePaul senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster looks to get the basket during Wednesday night’s game against Coppin State.

DePaul senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster had to be taken to the hospital during halftime on Wednesday, according to head coach Tony Stubblefield.

Grant-Foster ended up playing 15 minutes in the first half, scoring nine points on 3-of-6 shooting. The Blue Demons were facing Coppin State at Wintrust Arena to open their regular season.

“We had a medical situation in the locker room at halftime with Tyon Grant-Foster,” Stubblefield said. “But he is at a local hospital, stable and responsive.”

Senior forward Yor Anei also hurt his finger during the Blue Demons’ 97-72 win. According to Stubblefield, Anei will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

“With Yor, we will have more of an idea hopefully tonight or first thing tomorrow,” Stubblefield said.

DePaul is already short a couple of players, with freshman guard Ahamad Bynum and sophomore guard Jalen Terry waiting for clearance from the NCAA. The Blue Demons are also expecting to have graduate transfer Javon Johnson ready to play as soon as he completes all of his degree requirements for the fall semester at Iowa State.

DePaul went into halftime only leading by one, 41-40, against Coppin State. But the Blue Demons went up a couple of gears in the second half, eventually winning the game by 25.

Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore forward David Jones stepped up off the bench to provide 23 points and 17 rebounds.

DePaul’s next game is on Saturday against Central Michigan at Wintrust Arena.