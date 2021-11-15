St. Vincent’s DeJamz

For this week’s DeJamz I wanted to pull some other editors to combine the perfect study playlist just in time for finals. This playlist is full of different genres to cater to everyone’s studying needs. From lo-fi to Latin music let us motivate you to get past the next weeks. Good luck!

Amber Stoutenborough – Arts and Life Editor

Listening to Studio Ghibli doesn’t have to end when you are a child. Studying with Howl’s moving castle soundtrack playing in the background creates the perfect atmosphere while you furiously type away to your history paper. I added a couple of songs from my favorite Ghibli movies, including Kiki’s Delivery Service and Spirited Away.

Nate Burleyson – Online Managing Editor

Lo-fi: It’s the cliché of studying background music, but a good lo-fi playlist is nevertheless effective. It’s good even if you don’t have specific songs and just want to throw on a 24/7 playlist and get lost. Lo-fi comes in a lot of different sounds and styles, each artist will give you a different experience. There’s something for everyone in this genre, and it helps calm the nerves during stressful finals weeks.

Nika Schoonover – Print Managing Editor

Jazz has always been essential for me when I need to get some studying done. Julian Lage’s “Ryland” in particular has remained on my study playlist since high school. Whether the jazz setting has a relaxing atmosphere or the rush of some of the more chaotic brass phrases, the music has helped me stay focused while I write essays and study for exams.

Nadia Hernandez – News Editor

I love listening to Latin music because it’s so upbeat and energetic. When I’m doing work, I love to feel motivated by my music. These are my favorite songs help me get through whatever assignment or reading I need to do,

Josie Stratman – Assistant News Editor

I like upbeat, fast-paced throwback tunes and remixes while I study — it pulls me through the last stretches of a paper or study session. I mean, what’s more motivation than “Imma Be” by the Black Eyed Peas?