Harry Styles can never return to ‘As It Was’

Recently making its live debut at Coachella on Friday evening, “As It Was” by Harry Styles has quickly added another accolade to its roster. Styles released the first single of his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” on April 1. After a day of the song being out it earned a Guinness World Record for being the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a male artist, as well as garnering the most single-day streams on Spotify in the United States.

Having only been released two weeks ago, it seems there is no limit to the praise of Styles and his new musical direction. Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield described the song as a “daring change-up” for Styles and admires the sonic choices portrayed in “the ’80s synth-pop single [that] depicts running from the past and battling with change.”

Longtime Styles and One Direction fan Margo Thornberry is a Sophomore at Indiana University who anxiously awaited the song’s debut. After a few listens, she described the soon-to-be song of the summer as “a mix of ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha, ‘Pink Lemonade’ by James Bay and ‘Blinding Lights’ by the Weeknd,” while simultaneously sounding “uniquely Harry.” Thornberry’s opinion is validated by The Guardian’s Ben Beaumont-Thomas, who compared it to “Blinding Lights” and its “same sort of earworm instrumental motif.”

Styles is a new age rock star, a quality agreed upon across all ages and genders as clearly seen at the reaction of the crowd during his headlining Coachella performance. He somehow combines the attributes of icons across genres from Elton John to Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie while grasping his own originality and charm. While not everyone has to enjoy his music, Styles’ charisma and kindness makes it difficult for individuals not to like him.

Izzy Lima, a graphic design Sophomore at DePaul, is by no means a superfan, but could not deny the song’s catchy melody. “After I listened to it I couldn’t get the song out of my head for days, and I wasn’t mad about it,” she said.

Adding to Styles’ likeability, in an interview with Capital FM he disclosed that the intro of the song features the voice of his goddaughter whom he called daily during the lockdown before she went to bed. He looks back fondly at the memory and chose to include the voicemail he received from her on the one day he forgot to call.

Putting it all together, Styles debuted the single as the opening song to his headline Coachella set on Friday, April 15, which was aptly named “Harrychella.”

The next single prior to the album release is unknown, though Styles did perform two new songs titled “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking,” which are being shared on social media by fans. It seems this summer is bound to be Harry’s — it is his world and we are seemingly living in it.