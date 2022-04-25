Do You or Do You Not? Netflix’s “Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” finds the messiest way to answer that question

Netflix has come out with yet another dating show, but this one has a twist. “Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” features six couples, where one person has issued an ultimatum. One person in each couple wants to take the next step of the relationship — marriage — while the other isn’t ready for the commitment.

“Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” introduces six couples and why they have resorted t0 an ultimatum. These couples then officially break up and begin dating around with the other couples. After a couple of weeks of the dating process, they choose someone other than their original partner and they live together for three weeks in a “trial marriage.” After their trial marriage with their new partners, they live with their original partners for three weeks.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this show as they had previously hosted another Netflix dating show, “Love Is Blind.” Nick and Vanessa chime in throughout the process and give the couples advice as they need it. The Lacheys serve as recognizable faces whose relationship stood the test of time and public attention.

The process aims to help people clarify where they stand in their relationships and how they feel about their partners. One can easily say things got pretty complicated and messy. Throughout the show, there were many blow-ups, fights and tears, which all make for good television.

One moment that set Twitter ablaze was the dinner where everyone chose the person (not their partner) to spend their first three weeks with. Nathan was one of the participants and he had come with his girlfriend Lauren. He had issued the ultimatum in their relationship because he wanted to have kids – Lauren didn’t want the same thing.

Nathan had a connection with two of the other women, but they had chosen other people by the time he had to make his choice — this put him in a mini panic. He whispered to Madlyn, another woman who came with her boyfriend Colby, that he would choose her. Then, he did the complete opposite. This set off a reaction amongst the table because everyone saw right through the mess.

With all of the blow-ups and fights, one thing sticks out to the viewer: these couples are quite young. Much of the cast are in their early to mid-twenties which caused me to take a step back. April served as the most outspoken one of the bunch, yet she was the youngest at 23-years-old. The oldest was in a couple together, Lauren and Nate, as they both were 30-years-old. Everyone else didn’t crack a day older than 26-years-old.

Perhaps, some of these relationships didn’t pan out due to inexperience and too much pressure. Many of these couples started dating in their early twenties. “Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” should have a focus on older couples, who’ve been in long-term relationships rather than younger couples who’ve only been together less than two years.

Rather than an age issue, it’s a time issue. One has to wonder if these couples truly had the experience to know whether marriage really is the next step for them. Just like many viewers, I wondered if these couples were even ready for that next step. Should these couples give more time into their relationship or was a reality television show the push they needed?

Another aspect to think about is why these couples felt the need to take such drastic measures. These couples felt the need to open their lives up and come onto a reality show in order to find the answers for their relationship.

When people bring their lives and relationships to reality television, I’m always skeptical about everyone’s intentions. Some people will come onto a show to gain clout or some small amount of fame. Did these couples truly work on themselves through this process or are they just going through the motions? Time will tell if these couples have done the work necessary for their relationships to last.

Ironically, as I was skeptical about these couples potentially not having enough experience to take that next step, four of the six couples ended up together. Both April and Zay arrived at the reunion single as April chose the single life and Zay’s relationship with Rae ended after a heated argument.

Even though the intentions of the show are good, it exposed the messy and uncomfortable side of everyone’s relationships. The show took the issues within each relationship and magnified them. These couples had to see their partners connect with other people. That discomfort possibly caused them to figure out what they needed to do in regards to their ultimatum.

“Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” serves as a lowkey toxic, hot mess that we all can’t look away from. Netflix does its job by twisting the way we perceive dating and relationships by helping people find love in the most unconventional ways.