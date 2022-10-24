Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget

A fight that broke out at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the Hotel Lincoln resulted in a fatal shooting last weekend.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16.

In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.

“Our Ward office will communicate specific details once the investigation is complete,” Knudsen said in the statement. “We send our love to the victim’s family, the hotel staff, and all of the police officers working diligently on this case.”

Over the weekend, the hotel’s bar remained closed per request by Ald. Knudsen’s office.

“After speaking with CPD and hotel management, Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar will remain closed to the general public through the weekend at Ald. Knudsen’s request,” said a statement sent via email Friday by the Lincoln Park Alderman’s office.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 16, when 35-year-old Cordayl Allen was involved in a fight at the rooftop lounge. According to CPD, Allen was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

In Knudsen’s communication sent out Thursday, he remarked on the importance of the city working together to curb gun violence. Knudsen’s email also included figures for the city’s 2023 budget that are committed to public safety, like the $64.3 million increase in CPD’s budget next year.

Knudsen also mentioned the CPD’s proposal to receive funding for an increase of 35 positions, and added that he would like to know more about how the department plans to fill the open roles, as staffing has been a major concern in recent years.

“Of these funded positions, there are many vacancies, and I look forward to questioning CPD tomorrow [10/21/22] on their strategy for increasing hiring,” Knudsen said.

The 2023 budget will also include an 8.1% increase for the city’s Office of Public Safety and Administration.

DePaul students visit city hall

Thirty DePaul freshman students had the chance to meet with Knudsen during a visit to city hall last Monday. The outing was part of an Explore Chicago class, known as “Chicago Politics: Bosses and Reformers.” During the visit, students discussed the process of budget hearings with Knudsen and sat in on a budget hearing for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

In Thursday’s emailed statement, Knudsen said he was motivated by the students’ interest in improving the city.

“Meeting these students, I was energized by their curiosity and how determined they are to get involved to better our city,” Knudsen said. “We are so lucky to have tens of thousands of students at all levels and ages learning in our 43rd Ward every day.”