DePaul Women drop game to Marquette, upping pressure headed into looming matchup with UConn

Senior guard Anaya Peoples surveys the Marquette defense in DePaul’s loss at Wintrust Arena Wednesday night. Peoples tallied 14 points in the matchup with the Golden Eagles.

In what felt like a must win game for DePaul against Marquette at Wintrust Arena Wednesday night, DePaul was simply outplayed by their rival through four quarters. The 73-62 loss now places added pressure on the Blue Demons to find a win before things get uglier.

All statistics favored the Blue Demons ahead of the game. They lead the Big East in rebounds per game at 42.7. They are second in both points scored and assist per game, at 79.1 and 16.6. Yet, none of that showed true in the 40 minutes of play against the Golden Eagles.

Another slow start plagued DePaul, who trailed 26-16 after the first quarter. Marquette’s leading scorer, senior Jordan King, gave the Blue Demons trouble, as she recorded 18 points by halftime.

With the defense looking lackadaisical, DePaul was at times caught sleeping on open shooters and cuts to the rim, leading to the Golden Eagles shooting 41% from the field and 43% from three.

Finally, things picked up in the third quarter, when DePaul outscored Marquette 15-8, while holding the Golden Eagles to 15% shooting. DePaul slowly cut into Marquette’s 14-point halftime lead and brought the game within seven points, but that was the closest the Blue Demons came to taking control.

Sophomore Aneesah Morrow did her usual work and collected her 12th double-double on the season. She finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and was the only offensive spark head coach Doug Bruno could rely on.

Besides Morrow’s contribution, the rest of the team shot a measly 14-41. Countless offensive DePaul possessions resulted in rushed shots and throwing up contested looks.

After the game, Bruno said the team is still looking for an identity offensively. He said he wants to continue to find open looks for his players and for them to look for the open shot, whether it takes one pass, or seven to eight passes.

Wednesday’s game was the 83rd all-time matchup between the schools, and with the loss, DePaul still leads the series 49-34.

DePaul now finds themselves quickly dropping two Big East games and having to battle the task of playing No. 5 UConn on Sunday Jan. 10 at 12:30 in Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

How long before finding an offensive identity is deemed too late? While Junior Darrione Rogers has taken a jump from 10 points per game to 19 from her sophomore to junior year, her inconsistency has hurt DePaul as of late.

As DePaul prepares for UConn, the Huskies are the perennial powerhouse in college basketball and have yet to drop a game at home. Sitting 5-0 in the Big East, the Huskies have lost to Notre Dame and Maryland. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma will be absent for their game today against Xavier, which questions if he will feel well enough to coach against the Blue Demons.