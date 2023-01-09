Long-awaited “Avatar” sequel delivers

It has been 13 years since “Avatar” hit theaters and dazzled audiences around the world with groundbreaking visuals of the alien planet Pandora. “Avatar” is the highest grossing movie of all time, with a staggering $2.9 billion in ticket sales, leading to four sequels being greenlit. Director James Cameron has been hard at work for the past 13 years developing these four movies, and now, we finally have the first with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” follows Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, a former human and member of the Marine Corps as he tries to protect his new Na’vi family. Sully and his family flee their forest home to protect the rest of the tribe. They seek asylum with a Na’vi tribe who lives on the ocean and have to adapt from their forest dwelling ways to the ways of the water.

One of the main criticisms of “Avatar” was that the story was not very engaging or original. Many drew comparisons to “Dances With Wolves” and felt the story was just a rehash in a science fiction setting. Additionally, many Indigenous communities felt that the movie glorified colonization. Thankfully, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has greatly improved its story in comparison to the 2009 film. Sully is no longer the only fish out of water. His wife and children are also placed in an unfamiliar setting with much to learn. The 192-minute runtime gives the Sullys and the audience plenty of time to explore this new and beautiful side of Pandora. Additionally, the antagonists have been heightened. Instead of the comically evil capitalist billionaire seeking “unobtainium” in the first movie, this version presents us with a very interesting villain: a clone of Sully’s dead commanding officer in a Na’vi body.

“Avatar” was a movie I saw on a DVD from my local library years after its release. It was a good movie with impressive visuals, but it did not stick out to me as a cinematic achievement. In September, “Avatar” was re-released in theaters and I got to experience it in the intended format. It was breathtaking. The movie went from a fun three star adventure to a four and a half star spectacle. Do not miss your chance to get lost in the world of Pandora.

Much like the original, the best thing about this movie is its visual effects. James Cameron has always been a pioneer in new filmmaking technology and his prowess is on full display in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The flora and fauna of Pandora are just as gorgeous and creative as the first film, but the addition of the ocean takes the visual effects to new heights. The audience I saw the movie with in IMAX 3D audibly gasped and exclaimed when the first underwater shot graced our screen.

If you see the film in its intended format, IMAX 3D, you will likely be enthralled by the beautiful world that Cameron presents. I saw the movie twice, once in IMAX 3D and once in standard screening. While the movie was very enjoyable in a non-IMAX 3D format, you really lose out on the experience and feelings present in this amazing world with these characters.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is truly an experience you have to see to believe. In a few months, when it is streaming on Disney+, it will still be a good movie. Viewers will miss the immersive nature of seeing this in IMAX 3D. The creatures will still look cool and the underwater ecosystems will be stunning, but the feeling of being on Pandora with these characters will be absent.

I am giving “Avatar: The Way of Water” 4.5 out of 5 stars in IMAX 3D and 3.5 out of 5 stars in standard presentation.