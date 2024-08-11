Crossroads
Venezuelans in Chicago gather to protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’ in downtown Chicago (Photo Gallery)

Venezuelans gather to pray and protest the country’s election results on July 31, 2024.
Alonso Vidal, La DePaulia Contributing WriterAugust 11, 2024
  • A Venezuelan protester extends his nation’s flag as he sings his national anthem on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • Venezuelan families inflate white balloons as a symbol of peace on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan boy raises a balloon as he prays on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A protester breaks in tears as she hears prayers for her country on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan girl displays a sign that reads “S.O.S – Southern Command” on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago. The sign calls for international assistance to address the crisis in Venezuela.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan woman opens her arms as she joins the prayers on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A group of protesters holds banners asking for a “Free Venezuela” on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan boy stares at protesters on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan boy poses with a banner that reads “Intervention” on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A protester poses wrapped in a Venezuelan flag on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan protester screams for change on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • Two Venezuelan protesters ask for “intervention” in their homeland on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • Protesters hold signs in support of Venezuela after the country’s elections on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago. The signs reflect their dissatisfaction with the election results and call for change.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A group of Venezuelan children pose for a photo during protest on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A protester holds his hands in a sign of prayer as he holds a Venezuelan flag on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A Venezuelan girl points at a sign that reads “S.OS.” We need Commando Sur’s Intervention” on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza Las Americas” in downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A girl stands behind a poster calling for “intervention” on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • A group of protesters holds banners and balloons in support of Venezuela on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
  • Three Venezuelan protesters hold banners as they pose next to a sign on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during protest in ‘Plaza las Americas’, downtown Chicago.

    Alonso Vidal
