Live updates: DePaul men’s basketball loses an overtime thriller versus No. 7 Marquette

Even though DePaul dropped their 39th consecutive Big East regular season game, the loss showed signs of hope for Blue Demon fans. DePaul had multiple chances to seal the win but came up short. DePaul outrebounded, outscored in the paint, and committed less turnovers than Marquette. However, they just couldn’t finish down the stretch. Next up is a quick turnaround for the Blue Demons as they head to the nation’s capital to take on Georgetown.
