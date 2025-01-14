The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

Live updates: DePaul men’s basketball loses an overtime thriller versus No. 7 Marquette

Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterJanuary 14, 2025
Giacomo Cain
NJ Benson throws up a shot while Ben Gold attempts to block during the first half of the game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul was able to go on a 15-3 run over about five and a half minutes leading to a three-point game.
Live Coverage
Jan 14, 2025, 10:37 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Game Recap

Even though DePaul dropped their 39th consecutive Big East regular season game, the loss showed signs of hope for Blue Demon fans. DePaul had multiple chances to seal the win but came up short. DePaul outrebounded, outscored in the paint, and committed less turnovers than Marquette. However, they just couldn’t finish down the stretch. Next up is a quick turnaround for the Blue Demons as they head to the nation’s capital to take on Georgetown.

Jan 14, 2025, 10:23 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann on what DePaul needs to do better in late-game situations:

“I think it’s a combination of things,” Holtmann said. “A couple of them we got to finish plays. You got to make a free throw. We got to finish with a stop, there’s a couple of those. We got to be able to handle the ball in certain situations.”

Jan 14, 2025, 10:22 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann on the energy at Wintrust Arena:

“Our fans were terrific,” Holtmann said. “They were really loud, and our guys gave them reason to be loud. It was obviously an entertaining game, despite the outcome. (We have) a lot of respect for what this rivalry is, a lot of respect for what it’s been, and what it means to our former players. I think we played with a full heart tonight, in a lot of ways because of that.”

Jan 14, 2025, 10:20 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann unprompted on his message to the fans:

“I hate this for our fans,” Holtmann said. “I’m just telling you; this thing is going to get flipped. I guarantee it. Okay, I guarantee it. This thing is going to get turned. I promise you. It might not be as quickly as all of us want, but it’s going to get turned I can promise you that. Our focus is on what’s next? What’s next is we need to have a good practice tomorrow.”

Jan 14, 2025, 10:18 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Shaka Smart on DePaul

“DePaul is going to beat someone soon,” Smart said. “It was almost us tonight.”

Jan 14, 2025, 8:32 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Final- Marquette 85- DePaul 83

Giacomo Cain
CJ Gunn dribbles around a Marquette defensemen on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Gunn played 40 minutes of the game.

In a game that had everything. DePaul comes up just short again. They fall of 0-7 in Big East play.

Jan 14, 2025, 8:30 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Call stands

Ball stays with the Golden Eagles after review.

Jan 14, 2025, 8:28 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Official Review

Officials are going to the monitor for an out of bound call against DePaul.

Jan 14, 2025, 8:26 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Isaiah Rivera again. One point game. 5.5 left

Giacomo Cain
Isaiah Rivera shoots the ball during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul made 37.5% of their three-pointers.
Jan 14, 2025, 8:23 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Marquette 84- DePaul 80 13.4 to play

Giacomo Cain
DePaul basketball players celebrate on the bench during the second half of their game against Marquette on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. CJ Gunn was the highest scorer with 21 points.

Isaiah Rivera has hit three consecutive triples. DePaul needs to keep fouling to extend the game.

Jan 14, 2025, 8:15 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Marquette 77- DePaul 69 1:15 left in OT

DePaul can’t get anything going in OT. Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell has just fouled out.

Jan 14, 2025, 8:12 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Overtime

Giacomo Cain
DePaul men’s basketball players listen as their coaches speak during a time out on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Marquette and DePaul were trading the lead throughout the second half.

We will have overtime tied at 67. Why not?

Jan 14, 2025, 8:01 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Tied at 67. Goaltend being reviewed.

Jan 14, 2025, 7:57 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Same score. 25.6 left

Giacomo Cain
Chris Holtmann celebrates from the sidelines during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul men’s basketball hasn’t won a Big East conference game in 727 days.

Conor Enright gets called for an over and back violation. Possession Marquette.

Jan 14, 2025, 7:55 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 65- Marquette 64 44.8 to go

Enright nails two big free-throws. Kam Jones hits a big three. Hold everything…

Jan 14, 2025, 7:45 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterReporting from Wintrust Arena

Marquette 59- DePaul 58 3:24 left

This game is probably taking years of a die-hard fans life. Eight different lead changes. Time of game with the lead is almost identical.

Jan 14, 2025, 7:22 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul 50- Marquette 48 11:38 left

Giacomo Cain
Layden Blocker shoots for a basket while Ben Gold guards during the second half of the game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul made 51.6% of their field goals.

DePaul and Marquette are trading punches right now. Crowd is the loudest of the season. DePaul is outscoring Marquette in the paint 30-20 thus far.

Jan 14, 2025, 7:12 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul 46- Marquette 43 15:43 remaining

DePaul and Marquette are both playing physical on both sides of the floor. Troy D’Amico has secured some huge rebounds tonight.

Jan 14, 2025, 6:39 pm

DePaul 36- Marquette 32 3:45 left in first half

Giacomo Cain
Conor Enright dribbles the ball while looking for a pass on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during the first half of the game at Wintrust Arena. Enright is a guard for DePaul.

After a pair of Jacob Meyer three’s, Wintrust is rocking.

Timeout Shaka Smart

Jan 14, 2025, 6:29 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Marquette 26- DePaul 23 7:50 remaining in first half

Giacomo Cain
CJ Gunn passes the ball while Tre Norman guards on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Gunn started the game.

DePaul was able to go on a 15-3 run over about five and a half minutes leading to a three-point game. Wintrust has a palpable buzz.

Jan 14, 2025, 6:22 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterReporting from Wintrust Arena

Marquette 24- DePaul 18 11:05 remaining in first half

Giacomo Cain
Layden Blocker comes down the court during the first half of DePaul’s game against Marquette on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Blocker is a sophomore.

DePaul finally able to go on a 8-0 run to cut into the deficit. CJ Gunn is continuing to play well as the season has gone on. He has 7 points and 3 rebounds already.

Jan 14, 2025, 6:15 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Marquette 16- DePaul 8 15:47 left in first half

Giacomo Cain
Jacob Meyer jumps for a shot while Marquette’s Kam Jones guards on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during the first half. Meyer ranked fifth nationwide in points per game among true freshman during his time at Coastal Carolina.

Marquette has been opportunistic in forcing turnovers leading to some big threes. DePaul has yet to hit from long-range.

Jan 14, 2025, 5:46 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul Starters vs Marquette

G Conor Enright
G Jacob Meyer
G CJ Gunn
F Troy D’Amico
F NJ Benson

Jan 14, 2025, 5:37 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterReporting from Wintrust Arena

Officials for tonight’s game

Lamar Simpson, Bert Smith, Tommy Morrisse

DePaul now turns their attention to the No. 7 Marquette as they come to Wintrust Arena for the battle for I-94. DePaul is looking to get their first Big East win this season, while Marquette is trying to get to a perfect 6-0 in Big East play this season.

