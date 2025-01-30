Rise to the challenge: Donate to The DePaulia & La DePaulia

The funding model for local news is changing; The DePaulia & La DePaulia relies on reader donations more than ever to keep delivering the journalism our community deserves. Every dollar you give—big or small—helps us do this work.

Student journalism is more than just a training ground for future reporters — it’s a vital part of holding power to account, documenting history as it unfolds and in the Vincentian spirit, upholding the dignity of all people, by telling their stories. At a time when misinformation spreads faster than the truth, independent reporting matters. It matters when we’re covering breaking news on campus, when we’re asking tough questions of university leaders, and when we’re bringing stories to light that would otherwise go unheard.

The stories we tell at The DePaulia are about more than headlines. Whether we’re covering protests, elections or student achievements, we strive to be the voice that keeps our campus informed and engaged.

Since last year’s Blue Demon Challenge, your support has helped us:

Compensate student journalists for their reporting and photography.

Invest in new equipment to enhance our photo and video coverage.

Hire more staff, allowing us to tell more stories in more formats.

Continue printing while other student newspapers go online-only.

But beyond these newsroom investments, your donations have directly made ambitious, on-the-ground reporting possible. Because of you, our student journalists have covered:

Demonstrators at DePaul's encampment on the Quad, hang a sign that reads "Community Guidelines," on April 30 at 6:15. The list of rules for the encampment were also noted in the 2 p.m. live update. ( Jake Cox A nearly around-the-clock 17 day live blog of the DePaul protest encampment Covering the DePaul protest encampment wasn't just about reporting the news—it was about documenting history as it unfolded. Our team worked nearly around the clock for 17 days, providing real-time updates, interviews, and photos. Your support made it possible for us to stay on the ground and ensure this critical moment was covered in depth.

Iowa senior point guard Caitlin Clark prepares to inbound the ball in a game versus DePaul in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Clark finished the game with a triple-double: 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in only 33 minutes. ( Donald Crocker Sending a team to a charity basketball game in Iowa Some of the most meaningful stories happen far beyond campus, and this event was no exception. We sent a team to Iowa to cover a charity basketball game, not just for the game itself but for the people, stories and impact behind it. While in Iowa, The DePaulia was the first outlet to break the news that the game broke the women's college basketball attendance record.

Cars zip around the race track at the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024. After a two hour delay, the race started at 4:44 p.m ET. ( Ariana Vargas Sending a team to the Indy 500 The Indy 500 is more than a race—it's a massive cultural event with stories that extend far beyond the track. With your support, we were able to send a team of student journalists to cover the excitement, tradition, and behind-the-scenes moments. This experience gave our reporters the chance to cover a world-class event while sharpening their skills in live sports journalism.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination in front of a packed crowd on the final night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Confetti and Balloons were released into the arena following Harris's speech. ( Lina Gebhardt Four days spent covering the Democratic National Convention and protests From the convention floor to the streets of Chicago, our team provided in-depth coverage of the Democratic National Convention and surrounding protests. Your support allowed us to send student journalists to report firsthand on the voices and moments shaping national politics. With our coverage, we brought the convention to DePaul students in a way no national outlet could.

Trump supporters stand in the window of a restaurant near the White House to watch the inauguration parade on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Due to cold weather, most inaugural events were moved to indoor venues. ( Quentin Blais Sending a team of 13 reporters to the Presidential Inauguration in D.C. When a new president takes office, history is written—not just on the steps of the Capitol but in the crowds, the protests, and the people who show up to witness it. Thanks to your donations, we sent a team of 13 student journalists, including La DePaulia reporters, to cover every angle of the inauguration. Your support gave us the chance to capture this defining moment through the lens of student journalism.

These aren’t just stories. They are hands-on learning experiences that shape the next generation of journalists. They ensure The DePaulia & La DePaulia remain an essential source of news for all Blue Demons.

We know you have many choices for your donations this year, and we hope you’ll choose to support The DePaulia. Your gift directly funds the journalism that keeps our community informed, engaged, and connected.