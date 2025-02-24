COLUMN: Sports podcasts and radio are worth the listen

Consumption of sports content through audio is becoming a popular method for sports fans to stay updated on their favorite leagues.

According to a 2024 Edison Research study, “64% of sports fans frequently or occasionally listen to sports content via audio, such as radio, podcasts, or SiriusXM.’’

A Nielsen Scarborough podcast study, discussed by SiriusXM, found that “… there’s been a +41% increase in the demand for sports podcast content, indicating that podcasts deliver a unique and invaluable experience for sports enthusiasts’’ since 2019.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce host a podcast, “New Heights,” which has almost three million followers on Instagram.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a podcast called the “St. Brown Podcast,” which is how I learned about Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb William’s perspective of the Ben Johnson, now the Bears head coach, prank phone call; Williams was a guest on the podcast and the clip was posted on Instagram.

Because of all of this, audio is getting bigger in the world of sports, with fans choosing to consume their content.

ESPN shows like “First Take,” “NBA Today’’ and “NFL Live” are all available in podcast form on apps like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

But who has time for all that? People are busy with things like work or school. With a lack of freetime, and some shows airing during work and school hours, people do not have the opportunity to sit and watch these episodes.

Podcasts are more accessible than TV broadcasts.

It is very easy to put in your earbuds and listen during breaks throughout your day. Those who live in cities and rely on public transportation or walking can listen while getting to their destination.

The lack of visuals allows you to work on other things while still consuming the content. For those who prefer viewing the content, many podcasts are recorded and posted on YouTube. You can also find clips on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

But if you are like me, and drive to work or school, it is much easier to rely on your radio to entertain you on your drive.

I have a SiriusXM subscription, and every morning when I drive to class I tune into “Unsportsmanlike” on ESPN Radio. I am able to stay informed about my favorite sports while also making sure I have enough time for my homework and the student organizations I am a part of.

Outside of convenience, there is a lot of great content on these audio methods. Fans learn about stats, trades, player and team performances and more. They also get to hear opinions and analysis about the topics.

Listening to the host’s takes is interesting; many are thought-provoking, pointing out things a fan may have overlooked.

The best part is when they share their criticism.

It makes our opinions feel validated when we share the criticism. It also gives us hope that our belief can gain enough popularity to inspire change. These discussions, though, tend to get heated, and the hosts display their frustrations when debating their co-hosts.

This drama is entertaining, especially because fans tend to have opinions about the topic, and agree with one of the hosts; they want to see how their opinion is supported.

As for content like “NBA Today” and “NFL Live,’’ it caters their discussions to a specific league. These cover much more about it, unlike those that focus on all sports.

Most of these shows tend to bring on guests as well. On “Unsportsmanlike,” they have Adam Schefter, senior NFL Insider, come on, and he provides valuable information and insight about events in the NFL.

He also has his own podcast called “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” Former senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski had a podcast as well, “The Woj Pod.’’

While these audio forms provide important information, I still read articles and follow the social media posts made by Schefter and current senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

You cannot beat the convenience of viewing a social media post with a brief description that describes everything you need to know. The articles also include many quotes from players, coaches, and more.

While these audio forms do utilize quotes, it is not very often, so you miss out on these perspectives.

Still, the information we receive from audio forms keeps us returning for more content, wanting to hear breaking news and what the experts are saying. This hunger has also led fans to listen to sports podcasts by athletes.

One of my favorite podcasts is “Podcast P with Paul George” which has 784,000 subscribers on YouTube. Being a basketball fan, and a fan of George — a forward for the Philadelphia 76ers — it was an obvious choice for me to tune in.

It is interesting because his whole approach revolves around being a basketball player, having experienced the things he discusses on his podcast. It is also cool to see him talk with other NBA players.

While I enjoy all of this content, and the growth of podcasts is undeniable, I still read articles and follow the social media posts made by Schefter and current senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

So, consume all of these podcasts, enjoy hearing the opinions that agree with what you think, and get mad at the statements that you do not agree with. But, do not leave other formats behind.

Related stories: