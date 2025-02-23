Live Updates: DePaul loses to Creighton 74-83

The DePaul Blue Demons fall to the Creighton Bluejays 74-83 — DePaul was not able to close out the lead Creighton had in the fourth quarter.
The Bluejays attempted ten more shots than the Blue Demons. DePaul was 29-of-55 (52.7%), while Creighton was 32-of-65 (49.2%). DePaul had 18 turnovers in the game, while Creighton only had eight. Creighton was able to score 17 points off of turnovers, while DePaul only scored 10 points off of turnovers.
DePaul’s next game is against the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.