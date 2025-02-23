The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

Live Updates: DePaul loses to Creighton 74-83

Peyton Hopp and Laura Vázquez DavidFebruary 23, 2025
Laura Vázquez David
Jorie Allen blocks Creighton during the first half of their game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is on a two game losing streak.
Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 3:45 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

FINAL – DePaul 74, Creighton 83

Laura Vázquez David
Taylor Johnson-Matthews fights for the ball against Creighton on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena during the second half. Johnson-Matthews had another 26 point game.

The DePaul Blue Demons fall to the Creighton Bluejays 74-83 — DePaul was not able to close out the lead Creighton had in the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays attempted ten more shots than the Blue Demons. DePaul was 29-of-55 (52.7%), while Creighton was 32-of-65 (49.2%). DePaul had 18 turnovers in the game, while Creighton only had eight. Creighton was able to score 17 points off of turnovers, while DePaul only scored 10 points off of turnovers.

DePaul’s next game is against the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 4:19 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Jill Pizzotti on the delay of the basketball facility and how it effects recruitment

“When it was coming, it was a lot of excitement. But we’re not going to dwell on the fact that it’s delayed,” Pizzotti said. “You have an opportunity to play in the Big East and at a successful basketball program, DePaul University. There’s still a ton of great selling points and reasons for players to come and play at DePaul. It’s just going to be delayed a year, it’s not like we don’t have a lot of great things still to talk to recruits about.”

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 4:13 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Jorie Allen on her last few games as a Blue Demon

Laura Vázquez David
Jorie Allen works around Mallory Brake on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. “This is my home, this is my family, so I’m soaking up every last second I have,” Allen said.

“Some wins,” Allen said as she smiled. “This season and my time at DePaul has been very special to me. This is my home, this is my family, so I’m soaking up every last second I have.”

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 4:11 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Taylor Johnson-Matthews on having another 26-point game

“A couple shots fell and I had that extra boost of confidence,” Johnson-Matthews said. “And my teammates were cheering me on.”

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 3:29 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Creighton’s getting too hot – DePaul 58, Creighton 69

Laura Vázquez David
Shakara McCline dribbles down the court during the second half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul had 18 turnovers in the game, while Creighton only had eight.

The Bluejays have been blowing past the Blue Demons. Creighton has made three 3-pointers so far in the second half, while DePaul has only made one. A little over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 3:20 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Third quarter done – DePaul 53, Creighton 62

Creighton scored 12 points within the last four minutes of the quarter, compared to DePaul who only made two points. Allen currently leads the team with 18 points.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 3:17 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Lots of back and forth – DePaul 53, Creighton 59

Laura Vázquez David
Jill Pizzotti talks to her team during a timeout on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. “It’s just going to be delayed a year, it’s not like we don’t have a lot of great things still to talk to recruits about,” Pizzotti said, in reference to the delay of the basketball facility.

A nail-biter of a game we have on our hands. The Blue Demons have attempted eight less shots (21-of-40) than the Bluejays (24-of-48). A little more than a minute left in the third quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 3:01 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Second half start, first timeout called – DePaul 44, Creighton 45

Creighton calls a timeout when the second half has barely started. The Blue Demons have made six points while the Bluejays have made four points. 8:07 left in the third quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:50 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

HALFTIME – DePaul 38, Creighton 41

Laura Vázquez David
Jorie Allen looks for a pass while Kennedy Townsend and Jayme Horan block on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Allen averages the most points per game on DePaul with 19.7.

This is the sixth time this season where DePaul has scored 30 or more points at halftime against Big East opponents. Creighton currently has made 50% of their shots, while DePaul has made 48%. Both teams have only made four 3-pointers so far.

Jorie Allen and Taylor Johnson-Matthews are currently the highest scorers; they both have 14 points.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:34 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul stays hot – DePaul 29, Creighton 25

Laura Vázquez David
Shakara McCline passes the ball on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena during the first half. DePaul averages 64.5 points per game.

The Blue Demons are keeping their course in this game. They have made 48% of their shots, while the Bluejays have made 38%. Jorie Allen has not sat out yet this game; she currently has seven points. 4:41 left in the second quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:27 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul has not made a shot yet this quarter – DePaul 23, Creighton 20

The only shot DePaul has made so far in the second quarter is a free throw. Creighton has started to catch up a bit. 7:45 left in the second quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:19 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

First quarter done – DePaul 22, Creighton 16

Laura Vázquez David
Morgan Maly looks for a pass while Kate Clarke tries to block on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Before the game against Creighton, DePaul has a 7-7 home record.

DePaul finishes the last minute or so of the first quarter making eight points. The Blue Demons are currently making 50% of their shots, while the Bluejays are making 39%.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:09 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul starting off hot – DePaul 12, Creighton 12

Jorie Allen and Taylor Johnson-Matthews have all of DePaul’s 12 points currently. Allen has four points, Johnson-Matthews has eight points. Less than five minutes left in the first quarter.

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 2:03 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul starters, Creighton wins tip-off

Laura Vázquez David
Taylor Johnson-Matthews looks for a pass on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Johnson-Matthews started the game.

DePaul’s starters:

  • Taylor-Johnson Matthews, Guard
  • Sumer Lee, Guard
  • Natiah Nelson, Guard
  • Meg Newman, Forward
  • Jorie Allen, Forward

 

Tip-off between DePaul’s Meg Newman and Creighton’s Mallory Brake is won by Creighton.

The game starts NOW!

Updated
Feb 23, 2025, 1:41 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Injury updates on DePaul

G Grace Carstensen and G Maeve McErlane are inactive for today’s game. G Ally Timm, G/F Charlece Ohiaeri and G Alayna West who have also been injured are practicing with the team. To be determined if they will play in today’s game.

The DePaul Blue Demons are set to play their second to last home game of the season against the Creighton Bluejays at 2 p.m. The last time DePaul faced off against Creighton they lost by 21 points. Creighton has only lost one game against a Big East opponent this season, while DePaul has lost eight. Despite the one loss Bluejays team, the most recent game they had against St. John’s who are 4-11 against Big East opponents they only won by three points.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena. 

