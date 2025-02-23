Live Updates: DePaul loses to Creighton 74-83

The DePaul Blue Demons are set to play their second to last home game of the season against the Creighton Bluejays at 2 p.m. The last time DePaul faced off against Creighton they lost by 21 points. Creighton has only lost one game against a Big East opponent this season, while DePaul has lost eight. Despite the one loss Bluejays team, the most recent game they had against St. John’s — who are 4-11 against Big East opponents — they only won by three points.

