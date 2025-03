‘Metal Matinee’: un evento musical en La Villita crea espacio seguro para bandas locales de rock latine

Hello, I’m Riley! Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, I moved to Austin, Texas in 2014. I attended the University of Texas studying English and anthropology. Now, I’m a graduate student pursuing journalism here at DePaul. Some of my favorite stories involve community events in Pilsen and human interest. Outside the newsroom, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my dog and my horse. I’m thrilled to join La DePaulia for another quarter of reporting on an amazing community!