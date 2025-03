Today is the first day of the women’s Big East tournament in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena. So far, St. John’s beat Butler 66-50 and Georgetown defeated Providence 58-56.

At 3 p.m. CST (4 p.m. EST), the DePaul Blue Demons face off against the Xavier Musketeers, who are in last place in the Big East standings. The two times DePaul faced off against Xavier this season, DePaul won by five or more points. The Blue Demons are coming into the tournament with an overtime win against St. John’s on March 2. Xavier, on the other hand, is on an 11-game losing streak; the last time they won a game was against Butler on Jan. 18.

Follow here for live updates from Mohegan Sun Arena.