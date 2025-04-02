DePaul lands its first transfer portal addition

DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann and his staff have gotten right to work after the 2024-25 season concluded as the Blue Demons have landed their first transfer, Tulane forward Kaleb Banks, per his social media.

Banks is listed at 6’8” and 210 lbs. with a 7’1” wingspan. Holtmann said the team needed to “get bigger” this offseason. Banks height and wingspan helps him rebound and block shots.

Prior to Banks’ time at Tulane, he played with DePaul’s leading scorer CJ Gunn at Indiana from 2022-24

Banks played and started in 32 games last season at Tulane, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Banks shot 62.9% from two-point range, and 34.1% from three-point range.

He converted 70.8% of his shots from near the basket this past season per FastModel Sports. Banks also had a 15.5% defensive rebounding percentage according to KenPom.

Banks had seven double-doubles with the Green Wave. He also finished 11th in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (14.7 ppg),10th in rebounding (6.7 rpg), 8th in blocked shots (40) and 9th in defensive rebounds per (4.8 DRB).

Banks will join DePaul with one year of eligibility left. Forward NJ Benson, guard Layden Blocker, and Gunn have all committed to returning for next season.