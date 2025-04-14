Polar Opposites DeJamz

“Unconditional” by Tinashe (reviewed by Quentin)

My only frame of reference of Tinashe is that she is a despicably nasty girl, and she has some kind of supernatural force over her fans, which causes them to become thought daughters mid-concert. Listening to “Unconditional,” I fully understand these characteristics. Ethereal goddess of the night. I will admit that my first instinct is to attack stuff when I’m critiquing (for the sake of fiery content), but I could not find anything negative to say! I liked this one. Listening to this with massive over-ear headphones in the SAC pit was an experience like no other, and I would definitely listen again.