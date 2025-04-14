Polar Opposites DeJamz

Quentin and Jeremy are very different people. One drinks coffee, the other drinks tea. One doesn’t know the members of the X-Men, one does. One has listened to “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie on a loop for three days. The other hasn’t. Naturally, they have very different listening habits. Instead of gassing up their own music, they have given each other three important songs to be reviewed and ripped to shreds. Ignoring the Clairo shade in the room, let’s take a look at the music picks that members of the esteemed photo team will be reviewing.
“Unconditional” by Tinashe (reviewed by Quentin)
My only frame of reference of Tinashe is that she is a despicably nasty girl, and she has some kind of supernatural force over her fans, which causes them to become thought daughters mid-concert. Listening to “Unconditional,” I fully understand these characteristics. Ethereal goddess of the night. I will admit that my first instinct is to attack stuff when I’m critiquing (for the sake of fiery content), but I could not find anything negative to say! I liked this one. Listening to this with massive over-ear headphones in the SAC pit was an experience like no other, and I would definitely listen again.
“In my Room” by Hikaru Utada (reviewed by Quentin)
This sounds exactly like the music I listened to in high school. Did I get “in my room” vibes while listening to this? Ehhh, not really. I got sexy cocktail lounge in 2008. I got lime green dress with a really strong drink. Perhaps a Razor flip phone. If I’m expected to explain how I got that, you’re sorely mistaken because I’m not doing that. I have no clue how Jeremy found this song because it didn’t even pop up when I typed the name into Spotify. It took some serious sleuthing. But I respect the grind to be a niche internet listener.
“2k24 Tour” by MIKE (reviewed by Quentin)
How did a chungus like Jeremy get into this? I truly don’t know how he finds niche music but, whatever, I have to give credit where it is due: it's very good. I loved the album art. As a frequent-flyer of the Godzilla pinball machine in Delilah’s, I will always appreciate a diagram of a pinball machine on an album. If I’m still going based on vibes, I got a space adventure. Despite biting into a stale bacon egg and cheese as I typed this, “2k24 Tour” kept my emotions regulated. I like songs very rarely on Spotify, maybe one or two a month. This one will probably be allowed into the very exclusive club.
“Piss up a Rope” by Ween (reviewed by Jeremy)
If you’re anything like me, your first exposure to Ween was through “Ocean Man,” the credits song from the cinematic masterclass “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.” Imagine my surprise when Quentin introduces me to a Ween song with “piss” in the title. If you think this song’s title is where the surprises end, you’re sorely mistaken. I’d get into the specifics of the lyrics, but I think that would prevent this from getting published. This song is pure nonsense, and it’s not shy about it. It’s great for a laugh.
“The Bends” by Radiohead (reviewed by Jeremy)
I mean, it’s Radiohead.
This era never fails to remind me of memories I never had. An alt-rock song about fake friends and failed relationships makes me think of all the times I walked through the halls of my high school, wearing jorts, getting rejected by cheerleaders and holding my boombox over my head. I never did any of that. In any case, I like the song.
“Act Naturally” by Loretta Lynn (reviewed by Jeremy)
This one reminds me of the indomitable human spirit. It has a certain view of the American dream you can probably only get from 1960s white America. Do with that statement what you will. In any case, I feel like as long as I keep it cool and nonchalant as the kids say, I might make it far. I think I needed to hear that right now.
