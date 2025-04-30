Rapper ‘A Boogie wit da Hoodie’ to headline FEST 2025

During the third volume of the Sounds of Sheffield event in the Lincoln Park Student Center, the DePaul Activities Board (DAB) announced that rapper Artist Julius DeBose, known by his stage name ‘A Boogie wit da Hoodie,’ would headline FEST 2025 on May 16.

“We were originally planning to announce at Battle of the Bands, but there were many delays, a lot of different hands touch FEST,” said Aidan O’Neal, the concerts chair for DAB. “We just ended up announcing here and it worked out great.

DeBose, coming off his 2024 album “Better Off Alone,” is known for his collaborations with other rappers like Young Thug, Kodak Black, Lil Durk and R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. Atlanta musician Baby Tate will open for DeBose.

DePaul’s annual music festival, operating since 1986, has had a heavy rap presence in past years. Artists Flo Milli and 2Chainz headlined in 2023 and 2022 respectively, while Lil Yachty’s performance in 2019 would be the last for two years as the festival closed down due to concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a very consistent few rap headliners for the past few FESTs,” O’Neal said. “Not to say we can’t branch out and do a non-rapper, but I think that’s what people expect.”

Swae Lee was set to play at 2024’s FEST, but the event was cancelled due to a stalemate between the University and pro-Palestinian protestors, whose encampment on the Quad in Lincoln Park interfered with the show’s usual venue.

“We’re excited to bring FEST back this year and make it happen for everyone,” said Sydney Gralike, Arts and Entertainment chair for DAB.

Regular FEST tickets became available to buy on the morning of April 30. Early bird tickets cost $5 and opened on April 9. The early bird ticketing option closed when regular tickets were released. A single ticket costs $10 for a DePaul student. Each ticket-holding student is allotted one non-student ticket for $20.