DePaul raises tuition for next academic year, introduces consolidated student fee

Late May can only mean one thing: new tuition rates are here for the 2025-26 school year. DePaul raised undergraduate tuition by an average of 3.3%, with the sharpest hike hitting incoming freshmen in The Theatre School (TTS) and the School of Music (SOM), which both face a 5% increase compared to last year’s freshman class.

DePaul’s average undergraduate hike of 3.3% is below the national average for tuition increases at private four-year universities, which was 3.9% between 2023–24 and 2024–25, according to the College Board.

In practical terms, most students will see a tuition bump between $371 and $527, per quarter depending on their class year.

Graduate tuition rose by an average of 2.9% per credit hour compared to last year. The largest increase was for students in the College of Science and Health, with rates rising by 3.1%. The smallest hikes, at 2.9%, were seen in the College of Education, School of Continuing and Professional Studies, and the Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media.

Beginning this fall, DePaul also plans to consolidate student fees that were previously billed separately on student accounts. These included student activity, athletics and student membership to the Ray Meyer Fitness Center. Previously, students were able to opt out of the Ray Meyer Fitness Center membership. The consolidated fee will be $900 for full-time undergraduate students, per year, or $300 a quarter —less than a 1% hike, according to student accounts.

The CTA U-Pass and student health insurance will continue to be billed separately from tuition. The U-Pass—providing unlimited CTA access—will now operate on an opt-in basis, while DePaul’s health insurance plan remains opt-out, requiring students to submit a waiver if they have their own coverage.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story did not clarify that the consolidated fee would be $900 per year. In addition, a section that incorrectly stated that Theatre and Music school tuition would be rising was removed, while incoming freshman will have a $285 per quarter bump, currently enrolled students tuition will not change.