Concrete turned green: Pickup soccer flourishes amid the factories and warehouses of Bucktown

Nestled between West Wabansia Avenue and North Throop Street, a massive blue sign that reads “Fleet Fields” stands in striking contrast to its surroundings. Hidden between old brick buildings, a busy road and empty lots, the artificial turf of the recreational space serves as an urban oasis for soccer players and teams looking for free pickup games and league play.

Despite overhanging clouds and brisk wind on a recent Saturday afternoon, the sound of soccer balls rattling goalposts, cleats digging into the ground and players shouting rang out across the three pitches.

“You don’t have to spend money to get out of your house,” Helen Wargo, a player and DePaul alum, said. “You just bring your ball and come hang out.”

Opened in 2019, the fields are the first part of a larger and more controversial development by Sterling Bay known as Lincoln Yards. Promising to revitalize more than 50 acres of land along the Chicago River between Lincoln Park and Bucktown with residential buildings, restaurants and parks, the project is set to take a decade or more to complete.

Some Chicago residents are in opposition to the plan as a whole due to a related increase in property taxes and the use of $1.3 billion in tax-increment financing, but for now, players are taking full advantage of the space.

Open all day every day, it’s easy to spot parents set up in chairs watching their children play, independent players practicing their penalties or larger teams hashing it out on the fields.

Having free access to a place like Fleet Fields has proved to be especially useful for recent college graduates.

For Liam Hettinger, a Wolcott Football Club cofounder who graduated from DePaul in 2022, being able to play pickup games there has made the transition from college to postgrad smoother, allowing him and many of his teammates to continue being involved with the sport they love, long after they’ve walked across the stage.

“We set up Wolcott mainly for us to continue doing soccer-related events but it’s turned into a way for us to find friends,” he said. “A lot of people from all different walks of life are able to have an organized place to meet and play.”

The club has been hosting pickup games at Fleet Fields for three years and has racked up close to 700 followers on Instagram, receiving direct messages weekly from eager participants.

“It’s been quite literally just — we say the time to everyone, show up and that’s been it,” Ivaylo Paounov, Wolcott organizer and Fleet Fields regular, said. “That’s kind of the beauty of it.

Trying to make all people feel welcome, whether they be rookies or pros, Paounov — also a DePaul alum — stresses that games at Bucktown are “the perfect spot for everyone,” with a skyline view and competitive yet tame environment where “no one’s going to come flying into your ankles.”

The fields are more than just a place to brush up on soccer skills. They also serve as an anchor for building relationships and creating a sense of familiarity in a city so large it might seem daunting to make connections.

“It’s fun because I joined a league and didn’t know anyone,” Wargo said. “But sometimes soccer can get pretty contact-heavy, so it’s like you run into someone then you ask, ‘Are you OK? How’s it going? You want to get a drink?’”

Paounov is no stranger to seeing Wolcott players exchanging numbers after games. “I see people showing up that are new to the city and they … really connect with whoever they play with for an hour and a half, maybe two hours,” he said.

Research has found that access to recreational and open spaces like Fleet Fields can tremendously impact the general well-being of communities.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, residents who are in closer proximity to such spaces experience a variety of health benefits, both physical and mental, including lower obesity levels and less stress.

Alejandro Romero, a first-time visitor, loved the accessibility of the fields.

“I would definitely come back,” he said. “It was a really nice morning and easy to find a place to play.”

What once was an average parking lot has now become a hub for athletics, social gatherings and a pocket of life in an otherwise industrial corridor.

While it’s unknown how long Fleet Fields will remain as is, with construction of Lincoln Yards progressing, the underground soccer scene in Chicago isn’t going anywhere.

“If they keep building, these fields will disappear,” Paounov said. “We’d find a new place to play, but it’s a shame. They’re honestly one of the shining lights of Bucktown.”

Related stories: