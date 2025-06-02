Bears fans divided on opinions about stadium location

The Chicago Bears have been searching for a new home, and that search has led them to two locations: Arlington Heights, Illinois — the current focus — and the lakefront. Fans remain divided over their preferences and thoughts.

The Arlington Heights saga dates back to June 17, 2021, when the Bears announced they had entered their bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse Property, which they closed on in 2023.

But after further developments, the focus expanded from Arlington in June 2023 due to tax-related issues.

Then, on April 24, 2024, the lakefront plan was unveiled: a fixed-roof stadium capable of hosting Super Bowls and other events throughout the year.

However, in May 2025, the Bears once again shifted their focus to the property in Arlington Heights, and Bears fans have responded with different desires and opinions.

Nathan Smith, a fan from Plainfield, Illinois, roughly 36 miles from Soldier Field — the current stadium — is planning to attend a game in the 2025-26 season and wants the Bears to relocate to Arlington Heights.

“It’s bigger and it’s a suburban area, so it’s more travel-friendly than downtown,’’ Smith said. “It would be better for people in the suburbs because (of) less traffic and (an) easier drive.’’

When asked why Arlington Heights would be beneficial for those living in the suburbs of Illinois, Smith reiterated that the drive to the location would be easier because of “no downtown traffic.’’

He also stated that he drives by Soldier Field frequently and that it is “pretty packed,’’ even on days “(the Bears) aren’t playing. ’’

And to attend a game at Soldier Field, Smith mentioned the planning required.

“You would have to leave pretty early to beat some traffic and bring extra cash because parking in Chicago is no joke,’’ Smith said.

He anticipates that there will not be any transportation stresses for him if the Bears move to Arlington Heights.

Spencer Hopp, however, a resident of Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood who has attended two games in recent years, wants the Bears to move their stadium to the lakefront, remaining in Chicago.

“Being in the heart of the city creates an unbeatable atmosphere,” Hopp said. “The lakefront location would be beneficial to the Bears because it keeps the team rooted in the heart of Chicago, maintaining a strong connection to the city’s identity and history.’’

If the Bears were to move to Arlington Heights, there would be more planning required on her end to attend a game, as the Lakeview neighborhood is roughly 27 miles away from the Arlington Heights property.

“I don’t have a car, so I would have to figure out transportation options well in advance of the game,’’ Hopp said. “From my understanding, the public transportation options aren’t great.’’

For her, “it would be less desirable to attend a game if the stadium was in Arlington Heights.’’

As for Chris Kasper, a resident of Oswego, Illinois — roughly 46 miles from Soldier Field — who has yet to attend a Bears game, the location is not a main factor for his lack of attendance.

“It’s more the price of going to the game, especially since it is somewhat far to go to Chicago,’’ Kasper said. “There’s the time and money to drive, cost to park, (and the) price of ticket and concessions.’’

His preference for a new stadium is not based on location, but rather on building an enclosed one, although he did state benefits to Arlington Heights.

“Arlington Heights may be easier to get to, so that might be a bit of an advantage,’’ Kasper said. “Going to Chicago from Oswego can be easy some days then hard on others.’’

He did, however, reference that “there always seems to be some sort of construction going on,’’ which may make the length of the Arlington Heights drive about the same as getting to Chicago.

A lakefront stadium, though, would not affect his decision to attend a game, as the ticket prices hold more of an impact over location for him.

“It’s not hard to attend a game once you get it in your head, it’s an all-day thing and you’re going to spend a lot of money to go,’’ Kasper said.

Kasper also said that if people want to attend a game, they will.

“They will go no matter where they are playing,’’ Kasper said. “I know a lot of people who travel out of state to see the Bears at least once a season.’’

And if Smith were talking to a fan from Chicago who wanted the team to remain downtown, he would reference the benefits of the Arlington Heights location and the accessibility.

“Arlington Heights offers a bigger stadium,’’ Smith said. “It’s still close to the city and they also have a Metra for those who want to take (the) train.’’

Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line offers a stop at Arlington Park, which is 0.6 miles from the Arlington property.

As for Hopp, she would reference the benefits of keeping the team in the middle of Chicago if talking to a fan from the suburbs who wants the team to move out of the city.

“(It) is key to the overall game atmosphere, and that’s not something that can be replicated,’’ Hopp said. “It’s a unique Chicago experience.’’

