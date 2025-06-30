Summer ed header
Amsal Delalić to miss 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL

DePaul guard Amsal Delalić, a top European prospect who transferred from Pitt this spring, is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered ahead of summer practices.
Laura Vázquez David, La DePaulia Social Media Editor / June 30, 2025
DePaul Athletics

Amsal Delalić, sophomore transfer from the University of Pittsburgh, suffered a torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL) in an open gym before the start of summer workouts and will miss the 2025-26 season, announced DePaul men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on Monday. 

Delalić signed with DePaul in April after his freshman season with the Pitt Panthers, where he saw action in 21 games. A 6-foot-8 guard, Delalić averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while averaging 13 minutes per game for the Panthers.

Delalić missed the first four games at Pitt due to a hand injury in the first official practice of the season.

Native from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Delalić played professionally with Borac Nektar and Igokea in the Bosnia Division I league before arriving in the United States. 

He was a top-30 European prospect after averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in Bosnia Division I. 

“We’re really disappointed for Amsal,” said Holtmann. “We look forward to him making a full recovery and remaining an important part of this year’s team and our program’s future.”

