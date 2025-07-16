City Council recognizes Doug Bruno for championing women’s sports

The Chicago City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday honoring recently retired DePaul University women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno. The resolution celebrates his decades-long impact on women’s sports, mentorship and the city of Chicago.

The resolution states that Mayor and the Members of the City Council of the City of Chicago “acknowledge the enduring legacy left by Coach Doug Bruno in basketball history; recognize his unwavering advocacy for women in college athletics; and commend the lifechanging impact he has had developing the character and careers of the thousands of athletes whose lives he touched.”

The tribute also acknowledged Bruno’s influence on generations of student-athletes, fans and the broader Chicago community.

“Coach Bruno is a legend — not just in Chicago, but in the entire country,” said Alderman Nick Sposato (38th). “I wish we could’ve written a whole phone book of accolades. If you don’t know him, Google him.”

Bruno, who first coached the team from 1976 to 1978 and returned in 1988 for a 36-year run, retired with 786 career wins, 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 19 conference titles.

His win total ranks 18th all-time in Division I women’s basketball history. He is a five-time conference Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

“You are a trailblazer for women’s basketball and a cheerleader for the sport,” added Alderwoman Pat Dowell (3rd). “Thirty years as the coach of DePaul’s women’s team, you helped make women’s basketball important in the city of Chicago.”

Bruno served as an assistant coach for two U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning teams. But his influence extended far beyond stats and medals.

“You’ve mentored over 80,000 young athletes,” said Alderman James Gardiner (45th). “I want to sincerely thank you upon the countless number of souls that you have had a positive impact on.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson recognized Bruno’s legacy and his contributions to Lincoln Park, and the city of Chicago.

“We honor a leader, a teacher and a son of the greatest freaking city in the world, the city of Chicago,” said Johnson.

Bruno, joined by his family, former players and athletics staff, expressed deep gratitude to the DePaul community, DePaul athletics and the athletes for their support during his career.

“No player achieved any success by themselves. It’s called a team for a reason,” he said. “And most importantly, I want to thank my family — no coach can do this without them.”

“For decades, people didn’t believe that women could play team sports just as well or just as entertaining as men,” Bruno said. “But we proved them wrong. Our fans proved them wrong.”