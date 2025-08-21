‘Weapons’ review: It’s 2:17 a.m., do you know where your kids are?

Evil’s ascent is easier to accept than its downfall. The most far-fetched of horror films expect us to believe that curses can be lifted, monsters and killers conquered, and nightmares resolved in the blink of an eye.

By contrast, director Zach Cregger is obsessed with making a mess. His first horror film, 2022’s “Barbarian,” tangled multiple narratives into one basement, jolting audiences with a twist far crazier than any trailer would have you believe, and purposely darts away before we could even hope for resolution.

“Weapons” is an even grander statement of mess-by-design. The spine-tingling horror epic is a deliberately tangled narrative that carefully splices together half a dozen characters, granting no saviors. A story like this has no heroes; only victims and witnesses spiraling through a tragedy they cannot fully comprehend.

The film opens soon after seventeen children in the suburban town of Maybrook vanish one night, all at exactly 2:17 a.m. Home security footage shows them leaving their homes, seemingly of their own accord, with their arms outstretched as if they’re pretending to fly, an oddly playful gesture that makes the sequence even more unsettling.

All the children were in the same third grade class. Their teacher, Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), quickly becomes the town’s scapegoat despite her insistence she had nothing to do with their disappearance. Archer (Josh Brolin), whose son is among the missing children, is among her most vocal accusers while her principal, Marcus (Benedict Wong), tries to protect Justine from the heckles (and her own bad decision-making).

As in “Barbarian,” Cregger understands the scary hush of an empty suburban street and the danger of not knowing who lives next door to you. Part of this stems from the kindness in the community, especially during crisis, which has been deemed ‘not appropriate’ — the words Marcus uses when confronting Justine for driving a stranded child home after school (Later, his stern boundaries seem smart).

It’s a bleak comment on inhumanity when Justine flees into the liquor store for safety from a threat, only to be ordered by the clerk to leave. The dialogue is sharp, and the percussive f-bombs land both as a laugh and a reminder that, in a crisis, most people can’t conjure a clever retort.

Being a former comic for the sketch group The Whitest Kids U Know, Cregger’s ability to work a crowd is not foreign. He writes his characters’ wildest, most nonsensical ramblings with so much assurance that, even when they’re talking nonsense, there’s still an underlying logic that somehow makes perfect sense in the moment.

This is not a puzzle movie. There are no hidden meanings to decode, and there’s no pleasure to be found in sketching timelines or charting how these characters connect to one another. Instead, Cregger is drawing from the instability he felt after the passing of WKUK castmate and close friend, Tyler Moore. He throws us into each character’s rawest moment, then lingers on the sight of powerless people stumbling through their confusion and grief.

“Weapons” leaves you discontented in all the right ways, even in the film’s whispered opening narration as a child states blankly that “a lot of people die in a lot of really weird ways in this story”, but it’s not just the strangeness of their deaths — it’s the tragedy of how these characters live — that makes “Weapons” truly deadly in the end.

Related Stories: