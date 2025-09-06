DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of natural causes, medical examiner rules

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined that DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” and his death was ruled as “natural.”

Stegall, 20, was found unresponsive on June 2 in Sanctuary Hall on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.

In his honor the DePaul soccer team wears No. 19 patch on all kits this season.

Always with us 💙 The Blue Demons will wear a No. 19 patch on all kits this season to honor Chase. pic.twitter.com/HQKfeTmsSI — DePaul Men’s Soccer (@DePaulMSOC) August 8, 2025

