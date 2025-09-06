house leader
DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of natural causes, medical examiner rules

Stegall was a sophomore midfielder from Atlanta, Georgia and played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 games in the 2024-25 season.
Laura Vázquez David, Asst. Sports Editor / September 6, 2025
DePaul Athletics

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined that DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” and his death was ruled as “natural.” 

Stegall, 20, was found unresponsive on June 2 in Sanctuary Hall on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus. 

In his honor the DePaul soccer team wears No. 19 patch on all kits this season.

