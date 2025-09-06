DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of natural causes, medical examiner rules

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined that DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall died of “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” and his death was ruled as “natural.”
Stegall, 20, was found unresponsive on June 2 in Sanctuary Hall on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.
In his honor the DePaul soccer team wears No. 19 patch on all kits this season.
Always with us 💙
The Blue Demons will wear a No. 19 patch on all kits this season to honor Chase. pic.twitter.com/HQKfeTmsSI
— DePaul Men’s Soccer (@DePaulMSOC) August 8, 2025
Related stories:
- DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall dies unexpectedly in residence hall
- 2,000 miles apart, DePaul goalkeepers maintain unique bond
- Chimaev comes out on top as the UFC returns to Chicago
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.