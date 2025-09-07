DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

Photo Gallery: Downtown protest draws thousands over ICE, military deployment

The protest began at Michigan Ave. and Ida B. Wells Dr. at 5 p.m. Speakers led chants against the Trump administration
Zoey Duchene, Asst. Photo Editor
Zoey Duchene
Protestors gather outside Trump Tower on September 6, 2025 for the No Trump No Troops demonstration. The demonstration started at 5pm and lasted for 2 hours.
Lili Burciaga marches with her daughter on September 6, 2025 down State Street. Many families showed up together to protest the increase of ICE in Chicago. (Zoey Duchene)
Individuals in green vests make a safety barrier as speeches begin at the No Trump No Troops protest in Chicago on September 6, 2025. With an increase of press throughout the protest, there was also an increase in volunteer security workers for the event. (Zoey Duchene)
Individuals from CAARPR’s Immigrant Rights Working Committee chant and carry banners down the streets of Chicago on September 6, 2025. Many of the banners at the front of the crowd displayed sayings like “Legalization for all” and “Abolish ICE”. (Zoey Duchene)
Police walk alongside protestors down the street on September 6, 2025 in Chicago. There was a heavy police presence throughout the whole protest with cops following alongside protestors and blocking off streets. (Zoey Duchene)
Roger Young sits on the curb with an anti-deportation sign on September 6, 2025 in Chicago. Young is a local homeless man who has seen an increase in fear throughout Chicago especially with some of his friends who are homeless and immigrants. (Zoey Duchene)
Protestors push their signs into the air and repeat chants as they walk down the Chicago streets on September 6, 2025 for the No Trump No Troops demonstration. Though the protest was focused on the National Guard, many expressed their views on Palestine and Israel through their signs. (Zoey Duchene)

