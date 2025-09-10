DePaul announces new collaboration with the Chicago Bears

As the NFL season is underway, the Chicago Bears and DePaul University have announced a multi-year agreement with the Chicago Bears, becoming the official University partner of the Bears. This collaboration will give DePaul students access to immersive learning experiences, mentorship and career development opportunities with the Bears organization, announced the university in a written statement.

“This partnership strengthens our shared connection to Chicago and creates new opportunities for academic collaboration that will benefit our students,” DePaul president Robert L. Manuel said in a written statement. “Through this collaboration, we will showcase our Catholic, Vincentian mission, academic distinction and deep roots in the region to Bears fans across the globe and the NFL community at large.”

The Bears will now participate in Chicago Quarter, DePaul’s signature first-year program that introduces students to the city’s neighborhoods, institutions and cultures.

Additionally, Bears front office will participate in “guest lectures, project-based coursework, and career development programming, giving DePaul students direct exposure to professionals across the Bears organization and the broader sports industry,” announced the university.

DePaul will also serve as a title sponsor of the Bears School Outreach program. Throughout the season, Bears players, DePaul students and faculty will visit Chicago Public Schools to engage with students.

DePaul students, faculty and staff will also be joined by Bears alumni during Vincentian Service Day, a 25-year tradition that mobilizes thousands of volunteers for citywide projects.

“By giving students direct access to our organization, it’s an opportunity to equip them with real-world experience, professional insight and the confidence to thrive in today’s workforce,” said Meka Morris, executive vice president of revenue & chief business officer for the Bears.

“This unique experience was made possible by working with an institution that shares our values, invests deeply in its communities and helps open doors for those who will shape Chicago’s future,” Morris said.