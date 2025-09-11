DePaul men’s basketball releases 2025-26 conference schedule, approaches season looking “more like a Big East team’’

DePaul men’s basketball released their 2025-26 conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 11. The Blue Demons now head into year two with Chris Holtmann at the helm, coming off a 14-20 overall record last season.

DePaul’s conference schedule kicks off with a game against St. John’s on Dec. 16, with their first home game being a matchup against UConn on Dec. 21.

The conference schedule ends for the Blue Demons with a pair of home games — the first against Villanova on March 4 and the second against Butler on March 7.

The Big East Tournament then runs from March 11 to 14 at Madison Square Garden.

DePaul men’s basketball was 4-16 in conference play last season. They were undefeated against Georgetown (No. 7) in their two games and 1-1 against both Providence (No. 9) and Seton Hall (No. 11).

Before the conference schedule, the Blue Demons announced their non-conference schedule and their participation in the Emerald Coast Classic from Nov. 28 to 29. Their first game will be against Georgia Tech on Nov. 28, and their second game will be against LSU or Drake.

DePaul men’s basketball also announced two exhibition games against Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame.

The non-conference schedule — excluding the tournament games — features seven new opponents for the Blue Demons during the Holtmann era: Chicago State, Stonehill, Buffalo, Gardner-Webb — where Holtmann secured his first collegiate head coaching position — Detroit Mercy, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Morgan State.

It also features two returning matchups from last year: Northwestern (Nov. 14 at Wintrust Arena) and Wichita State (Dec. 13).

DePaul men’s basketball has five returning players from last season: NJ Benson, Layden Blocker, CJ Gunn, Nate Kasher and Théo Pierre-Justin.

Holtmann said that retaining Benson, Blocker and Gunn for his second year “was priority number one’’ in a July 22 media availability. However, Holtmann stated the importance of them improving their play.

“I don’t think we can be a team that takes another step forward if they don’t just grow as players,’’ Holtmann said. “So those three were really important for us, and I think they love being here.”

Holtmann also expressed that Benson, Blocker and Gunn were having good summers.

Vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy, in the same media availability, said that it feels like the team has “a lot more experience.’’

“We’ve got our … top three possible returning scorers coming back with NJ, CJ and Layden … that been through it,’’ Peevy said. “Obviously still having Théo and Nate that have been around. We didn’t have any of that the year before.’’

Benson, Blocker and Gunn all announced their return to DePaul in March before the team’s last game on April 1. All three averaged nine or more points per game last season, and all three finished games as the leading scorer for the Blue Demons throughout the season.

Gunn led the Blue Demons last season in scoring with 12.9 points per game, while Blocker was third with 9.5 and Benson was fourth with nine.

The program also added 10 new players to the roster: freshmen Jonas Johnson, Kruz McClure, Isaiah Medina and Ilija Milijašević, and transfers Kaleb Banks, Jeremy Lorenz, Brandon Maclin, Khaman Maker and RJ Smith. Amsal Delalić also signed, but he will miss this season due to a torn ACL.

Holtmann said that Smith’s three years of collegiate experience are evident, along with Lorenz’s physicality. He also shared that Maclin has “play-making skills as a bigger guard’’ and that Banks “is really gifted with some physical metrics.’’

Holtmann also praised McClure’s performance over the summer and his feel for the game “for a bigger guard.’’ Holtmann said that “he’s a good one’’ and that they expect McClure to play this season.

In the offseason workouts, the Blue Demons looked different in terms of size.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me is our size and length compared to last year,’’ Peevy said. “We look more like a Big East team because I looked at the court, we were doing a little five-on-five, and there’s not a lot of room out there. It seems like the court shrunk on us in a year, but because we’re just bigger and longer.’’

Peevy also thinks that the team can be better at rebounding and defending from the get-go.

According to Holtmann, the team “tried to focus on” improving their rebounding, offensive half-court efficiency and defense during the offseason. Holtmann brought up transition defense as well.

“Our size and our length and our ability to move has been good,’’ Holtmann said.

According to Fox Sports, in 33 games, DePaul averaged 31.5 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game, as well as 1.07 points per possession last season. These ranked seventh, sixth, sixth and tenth in the Big East Conference, respectively.

DePaul men’s basketball will open play with an exhibition game against Loyola Chicago on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Wintrust Arena. The two teams last competed against each other in 2022.

The team will then travel to South Bend, Indiana, for an exhibition game against Notre Dame on Oct. 24, whom the Blue Demons have not faced since 2018.

