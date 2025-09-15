Provost’s Advisory Committee on AI to start work on Artificial Intelligence Plan, focusing on campus-wide guidance

The Provost’s Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence will begin its work on an Academic Affairs Artificial Intelligence Plan this year, aiming to prepare and inform the DePaul community about AI by developing ethical guidelines and recommendations for all colleges and departments.

The project was announced at academic convocation on Wednesday, Sept. 3, by Provost Salma Ghanem. John Shanahan, English professor and Associate Provost for Student Success and Accreditation, is leading this initiative.

“This is a chance for this group to help bring all of the stuff going on at DePaul, all the different versions of what artificial intelligence means and try to focus it so that strategically we can think ahead and get students prepared well,” Shanahan said.

As part of the Designing DePaul Strategic Plan, a university community initiative launched in the 2023-2024 academic year, the Advisory Committee will include representatives of various DePaul departments. This includes Information Systems, Research Services, Center for Teaching and Learning, University Registrar, Library and the AI Institute. Additionally, members of the committee will be elected from the Staff Council, Faculty Council and SGA.

The first meeting will be in October, and Shanahan hopes to start assembling data for policy recommendations by winter. In spring, Shanahan expects a completed set of recommendations, updates to current policy and possibly new curriculum.

“The idea of getting people together from faculty, staff and students is that when they talk together, we can figure out collectively, what are the best transparent processes?” Shanahan said.

Shanahan says he anticipates monthly committee meetings that will gather best practices, feedback and learn from other universities’ approaches to AI. The group will be producing reports on their findings.

James Moore, instructor and director of online learning for the Driehaus College of Business, works closely with the DePaul AI Institute.

“The only way that you can change the culture is if you allow everyone to have a voice,” Moore said. “We’re focused on students.”

Because AI technology is a part of the future, Moore says it is the university’s job to make sure students have the tools to discuss it and use it ethically.

Bamshad Mobasher, director of DePaul’s AI Institute, says that having students on the committee allows recommendations to be more useful and impactful.

“Students are using these tools,” Mobasher said. “So it is important for this committee to understand who is using it and in what ways, and what would be the impact of any recommendations.”

Shanahan says the AI advisory committee plans to hold open listening sessions with a moderator to discuss AI and how this technology is being used at DePaul in order to better inform their recommendations. Additionally, the committee will hold “ask me anything” sessions where an expert or panel of experts will answer questions.

“I hope DePaul spends a lot of reflective time on this really transformative technology,” Shanahan said. “We want to get the right AI approach for our students and that is what this committee is for.”

Moore explains that because AI touches all areas of study, it is critical for all students to have some level of AI literacy — something that the Academic Affairs Artificial Intelligence Plan will hopefully provide the tools for.

“So students coming out, no matter what they’ve studied in college, they’ve got a practical experience with AI because that’s what our stakeholders, our employers are looking for and we need to provide that,” Moore said.

Many DePaul departments have training and tools concerning AI already, including DePaul’s Approach to Artificial Intelligence, Teaching Guides, and in the Center for Teaching and Learning, among others.

“Its not just that the university’s woken up this week and said, ‘We’re doing this,’” Moore said. “There’s been lots of sorts of things in the background that were perhaps less promoted.”

Already this year, the Driehaus College of Business announced their 2025-26 Initiative, “AI@Driehaus.” They are planning to build AI literacy into the curriculum in the hopes of preparing students for their career.

“We are embedding AI into the core of business education, challenging traditional models, and empowering our community to innovate,” Sulin Ba, dean of the Driehaus College of Business said in an email announcing the plan.

The Academic Affairs Artificial Intelligence Plan aims to provide more robust university wide recommendations as generative AI continues to cause excitement and concern.

“The problem with generative (AI) is accuracy,” Moore said. “There’s hallucinations, there’s bias, there’s ethical issues.”

Mobasher says there is a need for universal, ethical usage clarity in order to navigate forward.

“I hope that it provides some useful guidelines and resources for faculty, staff and students to navigate this really complex maze of all of these tools and different applications,” Mobasher said.

