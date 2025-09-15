A letter from the La DePaulia editors

As we embark on the new academic year, I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your readership and willingness to choose us as your outlet for Latine news at DePaul and in Chicago.

Over the last few months, the Latine community has faced threats of deportation and family separation. There is currently a surge in raids in Chicago by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, dubbed Operation Midway Blitz. ICE is targeting undocumented people, according to a press release.

La DePaulia has reported on ICE arrests, protests and, most recently, the cancellation of El Grito Chicago. It is our duty as journalists to keep our audience informed.

However, the purpose of our reporting is to bring you facts, not to stir fear.

In 2020, our publication was founded to improve Latine representation in the media. Nearly five years later, our staff remains steadfast in that mission.

As easy as it is to get swept up by the wave of uncertainty, La DePaulia wants to make sure that the faces and voices of our community do not get drowned out. Past stories — like those about a carnicería called La Alteña, Reina’s cake shop and Puerto Rican artists at music festival Sueños — demonstrate our efforts to curb stereotypes and uplift the humanity of individuals who choose to share their stories with us.

Paired with this letter is our Know Your Rights guide that we will be referencing in future reports as needed. We encourage all to be vigilant of their surroundings.

As the editor-in-chief, these issues hit close to home for me, too. I am Indian-Latina, and much of my pride stems from my cultural identity. My father and both sets of grandparents immigrated to the United States for more opportunities.

But I — and the La DePaulia staff — are committed to using that understanding to better work with our sources and communities. Our goal is to amplify Latine voices and shed a light on various identities.

Being a part of the DePaulia team and serving the community in this way has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing to do so. When I joined a year ago, I did not expect how much of an impact it would have on my life.

Thank you to our readers, once again, for your trust. If there is a story you would like to share, please email [email protected].

With heightened concerns about immigration enforcement, it is important for residents — especially immigrant communities — to know their rights if approached by the authorities. Laura, our content managing editor, has compiled the most important information below:

If confronted by ICE (U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) officers:

You do not have to open your door. ICE cannot enter your home or property without a warrant signed by a judge. You can ask them to slide the warrant under your door. You have the right to remain silent. The Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination and allows you to not answer questions about your immigration status, country of origin or questions about your family. Do not sign any documents without a lawyer present. While the Sixth Amendment states the government should provide a lawyer in criminal cases, immigration cases are civil. However, you still have the right to hire or consult one. The Fifth Amendment extends to being coerced to sign documents.

Resources in Chicago: