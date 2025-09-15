‘By the Stream’ review: A serene conversation on the processes of art and life

A consistent staple of the international festival scene, Hong Sang-soo is one of the most prolific filmmakers of his generation. The South Korean director got his start around the turn of the millennium and within the last two decades has become an artist of unparalleled efficiency.

“By the Stream” is Hong’s 27th feature film in that timespan, and yet one that continues to push the form and themes of his oh-so-idiosyncratic brand of filmmaking forward in invigorating ways.

The film begins in the midst of a scandal at an all-female university. Art teacher Jeonim (Kim Min-hee) reaches out to her uncle and former actor Chu Si-eon (Kwon Hae-hyo) to replace the director (Ha Seong-guk) of a short skit. As Si-eon collaborates with the young students, he sparks a fling with Jeong (Cho Yun-hee), a fan of his work and Jeonim’s superior. Throughout the film, each person develops their art and reflects on themselves, their relationships and the processes with which they lead their lives.

Despite being one of Hong’s more straightforward narratives — as well as his longest film since 2015 at a whopping 111 minutes — the gentle cadence of “By the Stream” is still wonderful to sit with. Even without any of his usual tics like repeated storylines or dream sequences to spice them up, each of the simple conversations had about art, the past and life over shots of soju reveal something new about the characters, giving them a strong sense of self.

Hong has operated as his own cinematographer for only the last four years — and his last eight films — and “By the Stream” stands as one of his most beautiful visual achievements to date. The economical digital look that has defined most of his work has always been one of my favorite aspects of it, and the autumnal tones of Seoul that he captures here are stunning. His deft usage of zooms, pans and tilts is also more effective than ever in shaping the tone of each scene.

For die-hard fans of Hong like myself, the most compelling part of his filmography goes beyond how each individual story slowly unfolds. It’s how each film seems to simultaneously be informed by and subtly deviate from the ones that came before it.

Hong is known, if not notorious, for the autobiographical elements he embeds into his plots. But with his recent work and growing age — he will be 65 this coming October — the characters that could be perceived as his self-inserts have started to take on a different, almost serene quality.

The former director, who occasionally tries to barge back onto the campus, feels reminiscent of the arrogant male protagonists of Hong’s earlier films, but it’s Si-eon who feels like the clearest mouthpiece for Hong here. Si-eon’s dynamic with the students sees Hong’s focus turning towards engaging with and encouraging younger generations of artists, culminating in one of the most moving scenes out of his entire body of work.

“By the Stream” may not build to the most conventional conclusion, but it only makes the decisiveness of this glimpse into the lives of artists working towards fulfillment even more miraculously life-affirming. More than 30 films into a less than 30-year career, Hong continues to prove himself as one of the most adept and spry filmmakers working today.

*This film was screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival

Related Stories: