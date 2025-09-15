9 DePaul club sports to join this fall: Baseball, volleyball and more

As Fall quarter begins, a great way to get involved on campus is by joining club sports. Here are some tryouts happening on campus and around Chicago. For more information, head to DeHub for all the club sports on campus and how to get involved.
DePaul Baseball
- When: Monday & Tuesday, Sept. 15–16
- Time: 5:45–7:15 p.m.
- Where: Wish Field
DePaul Club Basketball
- Open Gym: Sept. 15, 17, 22 & 24
- Tryouts (Invite Only): Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
DePaul Flag Football
- Sept. 16: 4:15–5:45 p.m., Wish Field
- Sept. 21: 5–6 p.m., Wish Field
DePaul Women’s Lacrosse
- First Practice: Sept. 16, 5:45–7:15 p.m., Wish Field
DePaul Club Tennis
- Sept. 15: 9–10 p.m., 1320 W. Fullerton Ave
DePaul Pickleball Club
- Sept. 16: Ray Meyer Fitness Center, 3–5 p.m.
- Sept. 19: SPF Chicago (2121 N Clybourn Ave), 3–5 p.m.
DePaul Women’s Club Volleyball
- Open Gym: Sept. 15 & 17, 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center
DePaul Men’s Club Volleyball
- Sept. 16: 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center — $10 tryout fee
- Sept. 18 (Invite Only): 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center — No fee
DePaul Fighters (Esports)
- Sept. 16: 5-8 p.m., Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Tekken 8, Loop Gaming Center on PS5
- Sept. 18: 5-8 p.m., Guilty Gear -Strive- and Street Fighter 6, Loop Gaming Center on PS5
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.