DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
The DePaulia

The DePaulia
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia

9 DePaul club sports to join this fall: Baseball, volleyball and more

Get ready for open gyms, tryouts and first practices in flag football, pickleball and other club teams kick off the fall season.
Laura Vázquez David, Asst. Sports Editor / September 15, 2025
Quentin Blais
Alexander Floyd dodges another club member during a scrimmage on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Chicago. The club meets at Maradona Field at Diversey Harbor for the majority of their practices.

As Fall quarter begins, a great way to get involved on campus is by joining club sports. Here are some tryouts happening on campus and around Chicago. For more information, head to DeHub for all the club sports on campus and how to get involved. 

 DePaul Baseball

  • When: Monday & Tuesday, Sept. 15–16
  • Time: 5:45–7:15 p.m.
  • Where: Wish Field

 DePaul Club Basketball

  • Open Gym: Sept. 15, 17, 22 & 24
  • Tryouts (Invite Only): Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
Adam Hardek sticks his tongue out while dribbling the ball during a game against Indiana State University in the Winter Classic Tournament at DePaul University on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. DePaul had two teams in the tournament and both teams made it to the finals. (Laura Vázquez David)

DePaul Flag Football

  • Sept. 16: 4:15–5:45 p.m., Wish Field
  • Sept. 21: 5–6 p.m., Wish Field

DePaul Women’s Lacrosse

  • First Practice: Sept. 16, 5:45–7:15 p.m., Wish Field

DePaul Club Tennis

  • Sept. 15: 9–10 p.m., 1320 W. Fullerton Ave

DePaul Pickleball Club

  • Sept. 16: Ray Meyer Fitness Center, 3–5 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: SPF Chicago (2121 N Clybourn Ave), 3–5 p.m.
Matthew Chapin connects with the ball during pickleball practice on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Social Pickleball Fun in Lincoln Park. Chapin will take over the club’s presidency role in the Fall. (Daniel Juarez)

DePaul Women’s Club Volleyball

  • Open Gym: Sept. 15 & 17, 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center

DePaul Men’s Club Volleyball

  • Sept. 16: 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center — $10 tryout fee
  • Sept. 18 (Invite Only): 7–9 p.m., Ray Meyer Fitness Center — No fee

DePaul Fighters (Esports)

  • Sept. 16: 5-8 p.m., Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Tekken 8, Loop Gaming Center on PS5
  • Sept. 18: 5-8 p.m., Guilty Gear -Strive- and Street Fighter 6, Loop Gaming Center on PS5
The Rocket League Team meets in the esports center on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. The esports center first opened in April of 2018, but was just recently renovated, doubling its space. (Matt Ramsey)

