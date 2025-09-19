DePaul women’s basketball releases 2025-26 conference schedule, looks to ‘climb the ladder in the Big East’

A new era of DePaul women’s basketball is on the horizon, and the team and fans alike got a clearer look at this year’s path with the Big East releasing conference schedules on Sept. 19.

This season will mark the first with Jill M. Pizzotti as the sixth full-time head coach in program history. Last season, she served as the interim coach after Doug Bruno stepped down due to health complications. She stays with the team where she spent 14 years on former head coach Doug Bruno’s staff, including 10 seasons as the associate head coach prior to her interim role for the 2024-25 campaign.

“Coach Bruno built an incredibly strong foundation, and now our staff will work to take our program to greater heights, grounded in the strength of our past,” Pizzotti said at her introductory press conference on April 15 at Wintrust Arena.

Pizzotti, raised in Lombard, IL, carries a reverence for Bruno but looks forward to putting her own stamp on the program.

“We will climb the ladder in the Big East, we will compete for Big East championships and we will return to the NCAA tournament,” Pizzotti said. “We will return to our ‘DePaul ball’ up-tempo style of play.”

Pizzotti stays with the team in a new, albeit similar, position, but she is far from the only familiar face set to be back on the sideline for the Blue Demons this winter.

The team features several returning players, including three who played in every game last season: forward Meg Newman, who led the team with 8.2 rebounds per game, and guards Sumer Lee and Shakara McCline, who ranked second and third in total assists, respectively.

Guards Kate Clarke, Ally Timm, Natiah Nelson and Alayra West round out the Blue Demon’s group of returning players.

The team also brings in seven newcomers, including Big East veteran Aizhanique Mayo from Xavier and Belarusian guard Kate Novik from Morehead State University.

The new-look Blue Demons begin their 2025-26 campaign with a home clash against Valparaiso University on Nov. 4 before a Nov. 9 road match against University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The rest of their non-conference scheduling features several games in the state of Illinois, including a Nov. 12 road match at Bradley and home battles against Northwestern, Loyola Chicago and Michigan State at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 17, Nov. 26 and Dec. 14.

The Blue Demons have a long-standing out-of-conference history against Northwestern and Loyola. Dating back to the 2005-06 season, DePaul carries a 19-1 and 15-4 record against these local rivals. This winter will also mark the third straight season DePaul will face Michigan State. They are 0-2 against the Spartans over that span.

DePaul’s Big East play tips off with a home match on Dec. 4 against Marquette, followed up by a trip to Connecticut on Dec. 7. The Blue Demons then play 18 straight conference games from Dec. 20 (at Creighton) to March 1 (at Georgetown).

Notable games include a New Year’s Day matchup on the road against St. John’s and a trip to Seton Hall on Valentine’s Day. DePaul hosts Connecticut, who has won the tournament each of the last five seasons, on Jan. 26. Their last home game of the year is a Feb. 25 match against Butler.

With Pizzotti at the helm, the Blue Demons went 8-10 in Big East play last season — the sixth best mark in the 10-team conference. Their wins included two-game regular season sweeps against Butler, St. John’s and Xavier, with the latter ending DePaul’s season in the first round of the conference’s post-season tournament.

DePaul looks to get revenge against Xavier, facing them on Jan. 13 on the road before welcoming them to Chicago on Feb. 22, 2026.

The Big East post-season runs from March 6-9 in Uncasville, Connecticut, where DePaul will look to get back to the finals for the first time since 2020. That season they beat Marquette at Wintrust Arena to win the conference for the third straight season and the fifth time in seven years.

The journey, for the returners and newcomers alike, starts with an exhibition game against Milwaukee on Oct. 25. About a month later, DePaul will host the MTE tournament that features Campbell, Northern Colorado and Grambling State, the final of which the Blue Demons face on Nov. 21 before the championship game the following day.

