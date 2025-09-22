Inspire DePaul September
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Donate
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Have a tip?
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Inspire DePaul September
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia

You could win a $1,000 scholarship in a DePaul design competition

DePaul is offering a scholarship opportunity for students who creatively reimagine a campus monument.
Sadie Springer, News Editor / September 22, 2025
LiLi Jarvenpa
Students walk into DePaul’s Student Center on Lincoln Park Campus on Thursday, April 3, 2025. DePaul’s new Virtual Monument and Memorial Design Competition is open to all students.

DePaul is hosting a Virtual Monument and Memorial Design Competition, where winners will receive $1,000 in scholarship money for their spring 2026 tuition and have their design featured in a virtual online exhibition. 

The competition is open to all current DePaul students and aims to push applicants to “creatively re-think our shared spaces in ways that align with our institutional values and ideals.” 

The evaluation criteria emphasize upholding DePaul’s Vincentian values, honoring the dignity of others and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. The goal is to foster discussion about shared campus spaces; no submitted proposals will be built on campus.

Judges for the competition are Ionit Behar, a curator at the DePaul Art Museum; Romi Crawford, a Professor of Visual and Critical Studies at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; and Nathan Mason, an artist and public art administrator. 

The application, due Friday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m., requires a project abstract, description, photos of the design location and a map of campus with the desired location. Winners will be chosen in January 2026, and the winning submissions will be presented online in April 2026. 

 

DePaul is hosting Q&A  sessions about the project.

 

Wednesday, Sept. 17 3:00 p.m. 

https://depaul.zoom.us/j/95048008381   

Thursday, Sept. 25 7:00 p.m. 

https://depaul.zoom.us/j/96738200276

Monday, Sept. 29 10:00 a.m. 

https://depaul.zoom.us/j/94409727810

Related Stories:

Support Student Journalism!

The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.

We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.

View Story Comments
Print this Story