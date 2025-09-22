Five Palestinian students admitted to DePaul through Displaced Students Initiative

In a joint venture with DePaul’s Global Engagement and Mission and Ministry, SGA has launched the “Displaced Students Initiative.” The program was a key focus of the association last school year and focuses on enrolling students without access to education due to global crises, at DePaul.

Israel’s destruction of infrastructure in Gaza left many students without universities. Through the initiative, five Palestinian students have been selected to study remotely at DePaul. One student is currently enrolled, while two others will begin in the winter quarter, according to DePaul’s university communications.

During academic convocation, President Rob Manuel mentioned the Vincentian example of engaging and assisting afflicted groups, emphasizing the importance of making “a difference in the lives of those who are suffering.”

This is not the first time DePaul has supported students involved in global conflicts. In 2022, DePaul taught over 100 Ukrainian students via Zoom. After the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2022, DePaul also enrolled ten Afghani students in DePaul’s English Language Academy.

DePaul partnered with the Gaza Scholarship Initiative and the Education USA Office in Ramallah, a city in the West Bank, to identify students seeking access to American institutions. DePaul and SGA then selected the candidates who had the best chances of success as online students.

The program allows for five students at a time and will admit new ones once the current students graduate. Students will primarily study online and asynchronously.

“We decided to do (the program) online for a couple reasons,” said Ahmad Barakat, who is the vice president of SGA and chair of the Displaced Students Support Committee. “One, it’s really hard for them to leave; two, it would be hard for them to get in, especially right now, with the political climate.”

GianMario Besana, associate provost for Global Engagement and Online Learning, added that remaining online would allow the students to get an education that would allow for eventual reconstruction.

“We also wanted something that allowed students to take advantage of our educational offers but also remain in the area so that we would not be facilitating brain drain,” Besana said.

DePaul’s associate vice president for Mission and Ministry, Mark Laboe, said there was a particular interest in helping Palestinian students because the situation in Gaza was “top of mind” for many members of the DePaul community.

“SGA leadership last year came to us with this idea of doing something concrete, to support students in a global situation crisis,” Besana said.

Although DePaul has worked with displaced students in the past, each situation is different, Besana said. As such, SGA and DePaul leadership began collaborating to come up with a sustainable model for the program.

“We tried to be very strategic in designing the model,” Besana said. “So we wanted something that is sustainable, that is easily repeatable and implemented, because unfortunately, these kind of crises with global resonance happen in various parts of the world continuously.”

Barakat said one major focus was supporting the students into the DePaul community as much as possible. Along with partnering with the Academic Continuity and Engagement department and speaking with deans to make DePaul resources accessible to the Palestinian students, SGA also began a peer mentor program to connect them with other Arabic-speaking students.

“I think online, you have a very different experience, and especially when you’ve lost the ability to go to a physical university,” said Leen Hashlamoun, SGA’s chair of diversity and equity. “As many things that we are able to get them access to, we want them to have access to that.”

Laboe and Besana added that the program is mutually beneficial and will enrich DePaul’s community.

“There’s such an element of getting to know a person who has gone through or is living in this situation, and it’s not an abstraction,” Besana said. “Particularly in this moment in which polarization and conflict, that inability to see humanity in people, is so prevalent … I think it’s precious.”

Although DePaul ran into difficulties fundraising and figuring out the logistics of the program, Besana said deciding on the initiative itself was a “nonissue” because of DePaul’s mission.

“We see as a given, as an obvious fact, that helping students at the margin in situational crisis is what we do. (For) some of my colleagues at other institutions, … the biggest challenge is to convince leadership that this is the right thing to do. I didn’t have to do this,” Besana said. “This is DePaul. If we don’t do this, who’s going to do it?”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the number of displaced students admitted to DePaul and to clarify that the program is open to students from any country facing crisis.

