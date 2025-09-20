11 events on campus this week: Study abroad fair, Vinny Fest and more

Study Abroad Fair
Monday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 120 A/B
Meet student and faculty advisors for different study abroad programs at DePaul and learn about how DePaul operates abroad.
Spin Art Social
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Quad
Create your own tie-dye shirts and flower crowns while enjoying 70’s classic hits as a community art group.
Mini Vinny Fest in the Loop
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2 – 4 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse
Celebrate the patron saint of the university with games, food and free DePaul merch while getting information about different student organizations.
Student Government Association Events
Want to make your voice heard as a student? Get involved with the Student Government Association.
Tabling at Vinny Fest
Sept. 23 (Loop) & Sept. 26 (LPC)
2 to 4 p.m. both days
Welcome event with donuts and coffee
Tuesday, Sept. 30
11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Arts and Letters Patio (LPC)
General body meetings
Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in McGowan South, Room 104
International and Transfer Student Social
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 3 – 6 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse
Coming into DePaul from another school or country? Get to know each other with some light refreshments.
Improv Workshop
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 292
Wanna yuk it up with some other aspiring comedians? Hone your skills as an improviser and laugh with others in a space to learn and grow as a comedian.
Ice Cream Social with the Center for Black Diaspora
Thursday, Sept. 25, 1 – 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Suite 551
Get to know the Black community at DePaul with this ice cream social hosted by the Center for Black Diaspora and the Department of African and Black Diaspora Studies.
Hampton Jimenez Collective: Gaming Tournament
Thursday, Sept. 25, 3 – 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 314A
Get your game on with this gaming tournament organized by the HJC.
“Real Women Have Curves”: Movie Screening
Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 – 9 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace
Enjoy this 2000s classic indie film with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Improv Team Auditions
Friday, Sept. 26, 12 – 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 280
Test your skills in the funny at DePaul’s improv auditions. Register here.
Vinny Fest in Lincoln Park
Friday, Sept. 26, 2 – 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park Quad
Play games, eat food, learn about student organizations and, most of all, take pictures with Vinny and DIBS at this DePaul staple.