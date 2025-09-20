11 events on campus this week: Study abroad fair, Vinny Fest and more

Monday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 120 A/B

Meet student and faculty advisors for different study abroad programs at DePaul and learn about how DePaul operates abroad.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Quad

Create your own tie-dye shirts and flower crowns while enjoying 70’s classic hits as a community art group.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse

Celebrate the patron saint of the university with games, food and free DePaul merch while getting information about different student organizations.

Student Government Association Events

Want to make your voice heard as a student? Get involved with the Student Government Association.

Sept. 23 (Loop) & Sept. 26 (LPC)

2 to 4 p.m. both days

Tuesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Arts and Letters Patio (LPC)

Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in McGowan South, Room 104

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse

Coming into DePaul from another school or country? Get to know each other with some light refreshments.

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 292

Wanna yuk it up with some other aspiring comedians? Hone your skills as an improviser and laugh with others in a space to learn and grow as a comedian.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 1 – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Suite 551

Get to know the Black community at DePaul with this ice cream social hosted by the Center for Black Diaspora and the Department of African and Black Diaspora Studies.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 3 – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 314A

Get your game on with this gaming tournament organized by the HJC.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace

Enjoy this 2000s classic indie film with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Friday, Sept. 26, 12 – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 280

Test your skills in the funny at DePaul’s improv auditions. Register here.

Friday, Sept. 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park Quad

Play games, eat food, learn about student organizations and, most of all, take pictures with Vinny and DIBS at this DePaul staple.