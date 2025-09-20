Inspire DePaul September
Inspire DePaul September
11 events on campus this week: Study abroad fair, Vinny Fest and more

There’s also a spin art social, student government tabling, a movie screening and lots more for all DePaul students to get involved.
April Klein, Arts & Life Editor / September 20, 2025
Eva Epley
Students gather at Vinny Fest to honor Saint Vincent DePaul’s legacy on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Study Abroad Fair

Monday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 

Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 120 A/B

Meet student and faculty advisors for different study abroad programs at DePaul and learn about how DePaul operates abroad. 

 

Spin Art Social

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Lincoln Park Quad

Create your own tie-dye shirts and flower crowns while enjoying 70’s classic hits as a community art group. 

 

Mini Vinny Fest in the Loop

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2 – 4 p.m. 

Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse

Celebrate the patron saint of the university with games, food and free DePaul merch while getting information about different student organizations. 

 

Student Government Association Events

Want to make your voice heard as a student? Get involved with the Student Government Association. 

Tabling at Vinny Fest 

Sept. 23 (Loop) & Sept. 26 (LPC) 

2 to 4 p.m. both days

 

Welcome event with donuts and coffee

Tuesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Arts and Letters Patio (LPC)

 

General body meetings 

Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in McGowan South, Room 104

International and Transfer Student Social

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center Concourse

Coming into DePaul from another school or country? Get to know each other with some light refreshments.

 

Improv Workshop

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 292

Wanna yuk it up with some other aspiring comedians? Hone your skills as an improviser and laugh with others in a space to learn and grow as a comedian. 

 

Ice Cream Social with the Center for Black Diaspora

Thursday, Sept. 25, 1 – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Suite 551

Get to know the Black community at DePaul with this ice cream social hosted by the Center for Black Diaspora and the Department of African and Black Diaspora Studies.

 

Hampton Jimenez Collective: Gaming Tournament

Thursday, Sept. 25, 3 – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 314A

Get your game on with this gaming tournament organized by the HJC. 

 

Real Women Have Curves”: Movie Screening

Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace

Enjoy this 2000s classic indie film with the Chicago skyline in the background. 

 

Improv Team Auditions

Friday, Sept. 26, 12 – 6 p.m. 

Lincoln Park Campus, Schmitt Academic Center, Room 280

Test your skills in the funny at DePaul’s improv auditions. Register here.

 

Vinny Fest in Lincoln Park

Friday, Sept. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. 

Lincoln Park Quad

Play games, eat food, learn about student organizations and, most of all, take pictures with Vinny and DIBS at this DePaul staple. 

