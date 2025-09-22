AI screenwriting course stirs discourse amid industry changes

As artificial intelligence transforms entire industries, Matthew Quinn says he is using his AI screenwriting course to prepare film students for the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment world.

Quinn, Associate Professor of Screenwriting, is teaching the two-credit topics course, previously offered in a similar format, this fall.

In the class, Quinn said students have the option to choose how much they want to engage with AI. He added that they won’t be asking programs like ChatGPT to “generate a script.” His goal is to show students how to use AI as a collaboration tool — “almost like having a writing partner to bounce ideas with.”

Throughout the quarter, students in the class will also be asked to reflect on assignments to determine which methods they find helpful.

Quinn, who’s also an associate dean for student affairs in the College of Computing and Digital Media, said he feels obligated to expose students to AI, since it is being used at most levels of mainstream Hollywood film, from interns to executives.

“To stand on the sidelines and to ignore that this stuff is happening is not really helping anyone,” Quinn said.

Opinions about the class from students, including recent graduates, have varied.

Taylor Turgeon, a recent graduate of DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts, said she was “alarmed” when she learned about the AI screenwriting class in an email from the university.

Though she has not engaged with AI tools much, she is doubtful that creators will limit their use of AI programs when they have “a tool in front of them that can do everything for them if they want it to.” Her biggest concern is that the industry will be overcome with what she calls “soulless slop” — projects that lack the human element of storytelling and cinema.

“I watch movies because I like seeing perspectives of people and the creatives who make them,” Turgeon said. “I want to expand my worldview and challenge myself, and I’m not going to get that from something that is not human.”

Maya Shah, another recent film school graduate, was skeptical of AI before enrolling in a previous version of Quinn’s class. Now, she says it prepared her for the professional world and led to an AI internship program at a production company over the summer.

“I ended up seeing this class and thought, ‘This could be a safe space for me to at least explore and see what’s happening, just so I’m informed,’” Shah said.

Shah recognizes that AI isn’t a tool to generate an entire script, but it can save time and help expand ideas. For instance, she finds generative image and motion programs helpful for drafting pitch decks, which are visual presentations that outline a film project’s story, characters and aesthetic vision.

“For independent filmmakers who maybe don’t have design skills, or maybe they don’t have a big budget, AI makes that pitch deck process a lot more accessible and efficient,” Shah said.

Quinn, the class instructor, is aware that some students are upset about the topic of AI and wants them to know that the class doesn’t intend to force the use of AI on anyone. Some students might end up liking AI as a tool, while others won’t, he said.

Either way he hopes students walk away from the class feeling more confident with “a fuller perspective on the current state of play.”

