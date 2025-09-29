DePaul lands a top 10 film school ranking. But do students agree?

For another year in a row, The Hollywood Reporter ranked DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts number nine on its list of the best 25 film schools in the U.S., likely making the program an easy sell for many aspiring filmmakers. DePaul has maintained a spot since 2020 after inconsistent appearances on the list since 2013.

DePaul’s position rose two spots from last year, ranking alongside some of the most well-known filmmaking programs across the country including Columbia University (8), UCLA (11) and the University of Southern California (1).

DePaul’s film school, a program in the College of Computing and Digital Media, currently offers twelve concentrations in its film program, ranging from visual effects to creative producing.

DePaul junior Kamaile Zimmerman, a film student concentrating in screenwriting, said she has enjoyed the inclusive environment within the program, where she has easy access to create student projects.

“Unlike other schools, DePaul gives you early access to equipment and permits,” Zimmerman said. “I have a lot of friends at other film schools who tell me they aren’t really allowed to work on their film stages until they are older.”

Zimmerman was also drawn to the creative freedom and ownership offered by DePaul.

“DePaul allows you to own the copyright to your film after you create one. A lot of film schools do not allow students to do that,” Zimmerman said. “When I was applying to DePaul, a big standout was knowing I would have ownership over the films I make.”

Compared to DePaul’s approach, other schools included on the list, like New York University, ranked second, are stricter when it comes to student creations.

NYU junior and film and television major Barie Fry noted that while her experience has been positive, film equipment isn’t as accessible for students.

“It can be difficult. You have to secure allotments,” Fry said.“I haven’t had any issues, but I know of students who have had trouble securing equipment.”

Fry said she doesn’t know much about DePaul’s film program, but some of her NYU peers applied and considered attending.

“I know some people in my classes who have talked about how they applied to DePaul,” Fry said. “Even though I’m not personally familiar with the school, it definitely is talked about among some film students in my classes.”

DePaul, one of the few Midwest schools on the list, offers film students a hands-on alternative to the traditional programs based in New York and Los Angeles.

Robert Steel, associate professor and head of DePaul’s sound design program, believes student and alumni success are a main contributor to the school’s recent success.

“One of the greatest strengths of the School of Cinematic Arts is the success of our students and alumni. Pil Chang contributed as a 3D Modeler on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Steel Said. “DePaul nurtures talent that resonates across the global film industry.”

As DePaul’s film school continues to accumulate nationwide recognition, junior Belle Geoffroy, concentrating in directing, said she believes the unique opportunities are what makes College of Computing and Digital Media such a success.

“You are allowed to experiment, so you can find your niche. I’ve taken a wide range of classes, from a casting class to several lighting classes,” Geoffroy said. “The curriculum helps you build a portfolio. In the FILM 110 class, you’ll have students receive credits as audio mixers or production designers, which are helpful to diversifying your resume.”

The program is also set apart by its access to Cinespace Studios, a 60,000-square-foot production facility on Chicago’s West Side that DePaul has occupied since 2013. The space holds six shooting stages, several editing suites, a greenscreen cyclorama, hair and makeup stations and a virtual production stage.

“I think that Cinespace is a big reason why DePaul is getting more attention. It’s a big draw for a lot of people,” Geoffroy said. “It’s a really cool space; it makes you feel very immersed in the process of film production.”

For Geoffroy, the school’s rise in national rankings reflects her own experience studying at DePaul.

“When I compare it to other schools, I feel really lucky to be a part of the program. Even though it is already a top ten film school, I honestly think it will continue to get even better,” Geoffroy said.

Related Stories: