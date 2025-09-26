Wintrust September 26, 2025
11 events on campus and beyond this week: Crafternoon, networking events and more

From jazz festivals down in Hyde Park to arts and crafts events on DePaul’s campuses to theatre work in the Loop from DePaul alumni.
April Klein and Lindsay Freiberger / September 26, 2025
From jazz festivals down in Hyde Park to arts and crafts events on DePaul's campuses to theatre work in the Loop from DePaul alumni.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept. 27 – Saturday, Sept. 28

Multiple locations (Check Program)

The 19th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival highlights artists from around the city who work in one of Chicago’s most illustrious musical genres. Events are free for all attendees, though the organization happily accepts donations. 

 

Reeling Film Festival

Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 28

Chicago Filmmakers, 1326 W Hollywood Ave

This LGBTQ+ film festival highlights different queer filmmakers around Chicago. Check the schedule for specific screening times. 

 

“Ashland Avenue” at Goodman Theatre

Saturday Sept. 6 – Sunday Oct. 19

Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn St.

DePaul alumni Lee Kirk’s play “Ashland Avenue,” starring his wife Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) as the flustered daughter of a local TV icon, played by Chicago actor Francis Guinan. 

 

Crafternoon: Paper Fiesta Flowers

Mon, Sep 29, 11 a.m – 4 p.m. 

Loop Campus, DePaul Center

Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 

Celebrate Latinx Heritage month with the Loop Life Office by making Mexican paper flowers! There will be a variety of colorful paper tissue and over supplies for you to choose from.

 

Come on Down With  DAB: Price is Right

Mon, Sept. 29,  7 p.m – 9 p.m.  

Student Center (Lincoln Park)
120 A/B

Come play the Price is Right, hosted by the DePaul Activities Board. 

 

‘A Day in the Life’ UX Design Experience

Monday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Loop Campus, 14 E Jackson Building Rm 206

For user design students, check out a talk from DePaul alumna Nina Keoborakot, who now operates as the lead user experience designer at McDonalds. Learn how manage a career in UX and how the career operates on a corporate level. 

 

APIDA Arts & Crafts Night

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Rm 340

The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American organization is holding an arts and crafts night this coming week, allowing students to get to know each other while making tin wallets. 

 

All Industry Career Fair

Wed, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Room 120 A/B

The Career Center invites all students + alumni to the Fall 2025 Industry-Wide Career Fair to meet top employers from a variety of industries recruiting for jobs and internships and learn about career paths available to you! 

 

College of Communication Mixer

Wed. Oct. 1, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace

Network with professors and students in the College of Communication this Wednesday in the Loop Campus. 

 

Queer Community Collage Night

Wed. Oct. 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, O’Connell Hall, Rm 350

Commune with other members of the Queer community to make crafts and grab some snacks.  

 

Catacombs at St. Pascal opens

Starting Fri. Oct 3, 7 p.m. – 11p.m.

6143 W. Irving Park Rd

The Catacombs is a non-profit haunted house run by a group of volunteers selected by the school and church. For October weekend nights, come enjoy this fright!

