11 events on campus and beyond this week: Crafternoon, networking events and more

Hyde Park Jazz Festival
Friday, Sept. 27 – Saturday, Sept. 28
Multiple locations (Check Program)
The 19th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival highlights artists from around the city who work in one of Chicago’s most illustrious musical genres. Events are free for all attendees, though the organization happily accepts donations.
Reeling Film Festival
Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 28
Chicago Filmmakers, 1326 W Hollywood Ave
This LGBTQ+ film festival highlights different queer filmmakers around Chicago. Check the schedule for specific screening times.
“Ashland Avenue” at Goodman Theatre
Saturday Sept. 6 – Sunday Oct. 19
Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn St.
DePaul alumni Lee Kirk’s play “Ashland Avenue,” starring his wife Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) as the flustered daughter of a local TV icon, played by Chicago actor Francis Guinan.
Crafternoon: Paper Fiesta Flowers
Mon, Sep 29, 11 a.m – 4 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center
Loop Life Office, DePaul Center
Celebrate Latinx Heritage month with the Loop Life Office by making Mexican paper flowers! There will be a variety of colorful paper tissue and over supplies for you to choose from.
Come on Down With DAB: Price is Right
Mon, Sept. 29, 7 p.m – 9 p.m.
Student Center (Lincoln Park)
120 A/B
Come play the Price is Right, hosted by the DePaul Activities Board.
‘A Day in the Life’ UX Design Experience
Monday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Loop Campus, 14 E Jackson Building Rm 206
For user design students, check out a talk from DePaul alumna Nina Keoborakot, who now operates as the lead user experience designer at McDonalds. Learn how manage a career in UX and how the career operates on a corporate level.
APIDA Arts & Crafts Night
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Rm 340
The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American organization is holding an arts and crafts night this coming week, allowing students to get to know each other while making tin wallets.
All Industry Career Fair
Wed, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Room 120 A/B
The Career Center invites all students + alumni to the Fall 2025 Industry-Wide Career Fair to meet top employers from a variety of industries recruiting for jobs and internships and learn about career paths available to you!
College of Communication Mixer
Wed. Oct. 1, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace
Network with professors and students in the College of Communication this Wednesday in the Loop Campus.
Queer Community Collage Night
Wed. Oct. 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, O’Connell Hall, Rm 350
Commune with other members of the Queer community to make crafts and grab some snacks.
Catacombs at St. Pascal opens
Starting Fri. Oct 3, 7 p.m. – 11p.m.
6143 W. Irving Park Rd
The Catacombs is a non-profit haunted house run by a group of volunteers selected by the school and church. For October weekend nights, come enjoy this fright!
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.