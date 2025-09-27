11 DePaul games to watch this week: women’s tennis, volleyball, cross country and more

Sunday, Sept. 28
Women’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.
Men’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.
Men’s tennis, Notre Dame Invitational @ South Bend, Ind.
Wednesday, Oct. 1
Women’s soccer v. Villanova @ 4 p.m.
Wish Field
Streaming on Marquee Network
Blue Demons notched their first BIG EAST points of the season against Butler in a tied game and will host Villanova this week.
Friday, Oct. 3
Men’s soccer v. Butler @ 2 p.m.
Wish Field
Streaming on Marquee Network
The Blue Demons host the Butler Bulldogs at Wish Field for BIG EAST play. Noeh Hernandez is the player to lookout for as he will be representing Puerto Rico in a friendly meet against the Argentina National team on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field.
Cross Country, Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite @ South Bend, Indiana
Women’s tennis, Michigan State Classic @ East Lansing, Mich.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Women’s softball v. UIC @ 10 a.m.
Women’s softball v. Loyola Chicago @ 12:30 p.m.
Women’s volleyball v. Creighton @ 1 p.m.
McGrath-Phillips Arena
Streaming on Marquee Network
This match is the program’s Dig Pink Day to support the future of breast cancer care, in alignment with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Women’s soccer v. Marquette @ 7 p.m.
Valley Fields
Women’s tennis, Michigan State Classic @ East Lansing, Mich.
