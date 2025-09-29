The job market stagnates. Prices rise. College graduates struggle.

Ophelia Wilson graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2022 with a degree in education. She’s worked at a Starbucks in Waterloo, Iowa as a manager for the past two and a half years.

“I had been looking at jobs in the education field before I fully graduated. I had done my student teaching and then had an additional semester that I had to do after that,” Wilson said. “During that additional semester, looking at the jobs that were around me, is kind of what I decided that I wasn’t fully invested into going into that field.”

Wilson, diverting from her original career path, is relatively stable in her position, but not without worries. Starbucks recently began closing stores across the country, laying off over 900 employees in the process.

“It’s sort of a lot of hesitation among people, like working within stores,” Wilson said. “Is that going to eventually affect our own staffing, or are locations going to start closing due to sales not being high enough?”

Even within her initial plans for a career, Wilson claims job security is no better. Wilson’s mother works as a teacher and has to suffer from intense work demands and budget cuts due to the Department of Education removing 50% of their staff, with over 1,300 workers now jobless.

“I’m consistently hearing about just the amount of work overload that teachers right now are having to deal with,” Wilson said. “There’s not a lot of compensation for educators. That pushes a lot of people away from that career, which is what pushed me away from that career.”

While teaching has always been a low-paying position, with graduates making at least 26% less than other college-educated positions, the sheer workload makes the lower pay less tolerable. Furthermore, the lack of hiring young teachers is making the problem worse.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union and contributing columnist at the Washington Post, claims that the problem is not only the unemployment rate, but the hiring rate.

“The current unemployment rate is 4.3%, but the hiring rate is 3.3%. That’s the lowest since the end of the Great Financial Crisis,” Long said. “The reality is that the labor market, the job market, has been frozen. … There’s been almost no hiring outside of healthcare for a year.”

This is a major problem for college graduates looking to get hired. Long claims that while we’re not in a recession, the market is going through a major shift.

“We’re in a ‘K’ shape economy, where a few superstar companies, mainly in the AI space, and really rich people who are holding up the economy. For the middle class, the bottom 80% of people, there’s a lot of fear of losing jobs,” Long said.

Blue-collar positions are not the only ones suffering. The tech world is going through rampant layoffs at the moment, partially due to overhiring in 2022 from major tech firms who were desperate to attract talent.

This was right before AI began to have practical applications in the workplace, which could suddenly supplement the work of hundreds of entry-level workers.

“A business leader said to me, ‘AI is the greatest excuse I’ve ever had not to hire people,’” Long said. “There’s very clear evidence that AI coding agents can do entry-level code work as well, if not better, than a human.”

While industries are still frozen across the board, a few industries have been hit the hardest, including the tech and film markets. The film world is no stranger to layoffs, as many staff writers and below-the-line workers are having trouble keeping afloat.

Ivan Josh Yolangco, who graduated from DePaul with a degree in film production this past June, spent most of his college career as a photographer for a car dealership. He got the gig in 2o22 through a connection with his brother-in-law and a friend from high school.

“It’s definitely based on who you know. People look for freelancers they already know, and if they really can’t find anyone then they go searching for someone else,” Yolangco said. “You have to go into it knowing what you want to do. Building yourself a tree of people and narrowing out what area you want to work in.”

Yolangco does freelance on the side, getting gigs as a cinematographer and lighting technician, though half of them are unpaid on student sets and the other half don’t pay very well.

“I’m probably on set every weekend,” Yolangco said. “It’s tough to make a living and also have to search for the jobs, and going full freelance is scary when you have to navigate through it all.”

Yolangco laments that art school doesn’t prepare students for the business side of the industry.

“One thing I wish I learned while at DePaul is the business aspect of film,” Yolangco said. “At least in the cinematography world, we’re taught how to hone our craft, but not how to sell ourselves to companies. They try to make you learn that on your own.”

Long advises that film students, along with every other industry, needs to learn to adapt, to “meet people where they’re at.”

“The classic advice is to move to LA, start out as a production assistant. I think now, you should try to get in with an influencers team,” Long said. “What are you and your friends watching all the time? That’s probably not Netflix. You have to spend at least an hour every week thinking about what your industry will look like in ten years.”

Every industry is hard, but as someone who graduated college into the Great Recession, Long offers some solace.

“I watched a lot of people get laid off a year to three years into the workforce, and a lot of people crying in hallways of colleges and universities who couldn’t get jobs,” Long said. “Fifteen or so years later, those people are doing well. Resiliency is the best skill. Being able to take an alternate career path may end up better in the long run. People who struggle early in their careers may end up finding something more fulfilling.”

