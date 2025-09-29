‘One Battle After Another’ review: Paul Thomas Anderson’s multi-genre joy ride is generational

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is a miracle movie. There has never been anything quite like it, and there’s probably never going to be anything like it again. It is an invigorating political thriller with a title that would double as a great tagline to place on the history of humankind. We all wish we lived in calmer times, but after watching this movie, it will leave you asking yourself: will we ever?

When Thomas Pynchon published his 1990 novel ‘’Vineland,’’ a brilliant story about a group of dope-smoking hippie militants from the Reagan era, he appeared to have accepted that the counterculture failed in its fight to liberate America’s spirit. Pynchon wrote after Watergate, “the personnel changed, the Repression went on, growing wider, deeper and less visible.”

Still, Anderson’s lively and effervescent adaptation sees the rebellion through a glass half full. Sure, the fight for liberation rages on — conservatives vs. radicals, loyalists vs. sellouts — yet, there’s something so thrilling about the idea that there are people still willing to throw punches for what they believe in.

“One Battle After Another” opens with the kind of exhilaration usually reserved for an opening scene in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. A revolutionary group known as the French 75 — including but not limited to members Ghetto Pat aka Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) and the fiery Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) — infiltrate a migrant detention center on the Mexico-U.S. border. There, Perfidia runs into Colonel. Steven J. Lockjaw, locking him up and emasculating him. Cut to 16 years later, Bob, who is a widow and a self-diagnosed “drugs and alcohol lover,” is raising his daughter, Willa, off the grid. That is until Lockjaw finally receives a tip about their whereabouts and comes hunting them down.

Calling this film a version of “Vineland” would be generous, as it is far less faithful than Anderson’s previous adaptation of Pynchon’s work in “Inherent Vice.” He and Pynchon have similar comic, sexual and ethical kinks, but the sensibility and spine of “One Battle After Another” are all Anderson at his best.

The film never feels heavy-handed since Anderson keeps the film humming in a way that movies rarely do, implementing all of its commentary into the entertainment. There are so many “films about our time” that exude anger and cynicism, but this movie embodies what it is to be human while also having optimism for the future despite all the promises that the past generations failed to keep.

One battle after the next, there are no losses, only hills we must go over. As long as the fight continues, there is always hope for a better tomorrow.

“One Battle After Another” is the only true modern blockbuster amid a culture that does nothing but look to the past. An obvious masterpiece that allows you to marvel at the fact that something this generational and this humanist was even made at all.

