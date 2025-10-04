12 events on and off campus this week: Plush-making, mental health fairs and ice cream socials

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
Saturday Oct. 4 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Sun, Oct. 5 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Off-Campus, Lincoln Avenue, between Lawrence Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue.
Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce hosts their 38th Annual Apple Fest, including live music, local art vendors and apple-themed pastries and drinks.
Lincoln Park Wine Fest
Friday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4, 11a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Off-campus, Lincoln Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. (Jonquil Park)
The Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its ninth year, the annual event transforming the serene Jonquil Park into a vibrant open-air market, brimming with wine and food pavilions.
Loop Life Level Up: Mario Kart Time Trials
Monday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, room 125
Game with fellow DePaul students in a casual tournament environment with the chance to win DePaul merchandise.
Plush-A-Palooza
Monday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Atrium
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Gallery
Get the opportunity to shape and stuff a plush toy and enjoy light snacks as you work your creative muscles. This event will be happening concurrently at both the Lincoln Park and Loop Campuses.
City Lit Theater Presents: Books on the Chopping Block
Monday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, The Theatre School, lobby
Dive into the world of banned books with this series of readings from the most controversial novels of 2024.
Queer Film Club
Monday, Oct. 6 – 8 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, O’Connell Hall, room 350
Meet in the LGBTQ resource center for a screening and discussion of “Y Tú Mama También” in recognition of queer Latine people during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sweets, Treats, And Deets – Just DePaul
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 12:30-2 p.m.
Loop Campus, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., 11th floor
The Sweets, Treats and Deets series continues as students have the opportunity to network with the Just DePaul organization. Grab some snacks and meet fellow students interested in justice for all.
Fall Mental Health Fair (Lincoln Park Campus)
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Atrium
Take a breath and take hold of your mental health at this event where you can get access to university resources and connect with other students.
Conversation with author Andrew W. Kahrl
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6 – 8 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, McGowan South, room 104
Andrew W. Kahrl, author of “The Black Tax,” will be a part of a discussion with DePaul moderators about the racism built into America’s tax regimes.
Fall Mental Health Fair (Loop Campus)
Wednesday, Oct. 8th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th floor
Take a breath and take hold of your mental health at this event where you can get access to university resources and connect with other students.
STARS Ice Cream Social
Thursday, Oct. 9th, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, room 220
The Students Together Are Reaching Success (STARS) organization is throwing an ice cream social! Students have the opportunity to meet and connect with mentors and peers all while eating delicious ice cream.
Oktoberfestiversary
Saturday, Oct 11 -12, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (both days)
Off-Campus, Ravenswood Corridor, Between Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery.
The 13th anniversary of this fall festival, hosted by the Begyle and Dovetail breweries, has food trucks, live music and events for all ages to celebrate the season.
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.