DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
12 events on and off campus this week: Plush-making, mental health fairs and ice cream socials

Also check out, Apple Fest, Queer Film Club and much more.
April Klein and Lindsay Freiberger / October 4, 2025
Matt Ramsey
Students game in the Loop campus esports center on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. “We wanted to improve and build on the space to better accommodate the students,” said DePaul esports coordinator Jeffery Fricke-Waters.

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

Saturday Oct. 4 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Sun, Oct. 5 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Off-Campus, Lincoln Avenue, between Lawrence Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue.

Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce hosts their 38th Annual Apple Fest, including live music,  local art vendors and apple-themed pastries and drinks.

 

Lincoln Park Wine Fest

Friday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4, 11a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Off-campus, Lincoln Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. (Jonquil Park)

The Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its ninth year, the annual event transforming the serene Jonquil Park into a vibrant open-air market, brimming with wine and food pavilions. 

 

Loop Life Level Up: Mario Kart Time Trials

Monday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, room 125

Game with fellow DePaul students in a casual tournament environment with the chance to win DePaul merchandise. 

Students stuff plushies at a DePaul Loop Life event in the DePaul Center Cafeteria in November 2024.

Plush-A-Palooza

Monday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Atrium

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th Floor Gallery

Get the opportunity to shape and stuff a plush toy and enjoy light snacks as you work your creative muscles. This event will be happening concurrently at both the Lincoln Park and Loop Campuses. 

 

City Lit Theater Presents: Books on the Chopping Block

Monday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, The Theatre School, lobby

Dive into the world of banned books with this series of readings from the most controversial novels of 2024. 

 

Queer Film Club

Monday, Oct. 6 – 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, O’Connell Hall, room 350

Meet in the LGBTQ resource center for a screening and discussion of “Y Tú Mama También” in recognition of queer Latine people during Hispanic Heritage Month. 

 

Sweets, Treats, And Deets – Just DePaul

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 12:30-2 p.m.

Loop Campus, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., 11th floor

The Sweets, Treats and Deets series continues as students have the opportunity to network with the Just DePaul organization. Grab some snacks and meet fellow students interested in justice for all. 

Abigail Adan, left, and Anna Gelfius participate in the Creating Connections event at the Student Center on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Adan and Gelfius helped coordinate the event along with Tyler Wurst, Director of the Office of Health, Promotion, and Wellness. (Linnea Cheng)

Fall Mental Health Fair (Lincoln Park Campus)

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m.  – 6 a.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, Atrium

Take a breath and take hold of your mental health at this event where you can get access to university resources and connect with other students. 

 

Conversation with author Andrew W. Kahrl

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, McGowan South, room 104

Andrew W. Kahrl, author of “The Black Tax,” will be a part of a discussion with DePaul moderators about the racism built into America’s tax regimes. 

 

Fall Mental Health Fair (Loop Campus)

Wednesday, Oct. 8th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th floor

Take a breath and take hold of your mental health at this event where you can get access to university resources and connect with other students. 

 

STARS Ice Cream Social

Thursday, Oct. 9th, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. 

Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center, room 220

The Students Together Are Reaching Success (STARS) organization is throwing an ice cream social! Students have the opportunity to meet and connect with mentors and peers all while eating delicious ice cream.

 

Oktoberfestiversary

Saturday, Oct 11 -12, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (both days)

Off-Campus, Ravenswood Corridor, Between Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery.

The 13th anniversary of this fall festival, hosted by the Begyle and Dovetail breweries, has food trucks, live music and events for all ages to celebrate the season. 

