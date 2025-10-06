Censorship of Kimmel leads to reevaluation of government’s role in media

As the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show sparks debate over censorship by major broadcast companies, another question looms: Do people even watch broadcast television anymore?

Following Kimmel’s comments on his talk show about late political figure Charlie Kirk, ABC pulled the show off the air on Sept. 17. However, the show made its partial return not even a week later on several stations because of viewer pushback.

As of Sept. 26, the show returned to Nexstar’s ABC affiliated stations, but the company’s initial actions drew unease over the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) role as an independent regulatory agency which implements policy regarding wire and radio communications in the U.S.

“It was and still is the most powerful regulating body over all forms of media,” said Benjamin Epstein, an associate professor in political science. “It regulates print media differently than broadcast media, differently than online communication.”

According to Epstein, the FCC most tightly regulates the licenses given to companies like Nexstar and Sinclar, which are companies who own local stations that run broadcast shows such as Kimmel’s.

“They have this political bend that’s pretty undeniable,” said Joseph Mello, a political science professor and pre-law advisor at DePaul University. “And having them have more control and power could be a way for the government to indirectly censor this material.”

Nexstar, which owns 28 ABC affiliate stations, and owns or partners with over 200 stations, plans to expand by buying TEGNA Inc., sweeping up 64 additional TV stations. However, due to current regulations dictating how many stations a company can own, Nexstar is seeking approval from the FCC for this merger.

The FCC has already loosened the restrictions and regulations on broadcast rules. In August the agency repealed 98 broadcast rules and requirements in a statement saying they have “been identified as obsolete, outdated or unnecessary.”

Epstein said that if one company continues to own more stations, that can become a danger to free speech itself because it leads to a monopolistic control over broadcast networks, something that these regulations have been put in place to avoid.

“Who controls the dissemination of information holds a tremendous amount of power,” Epstein said. “If they are either using that to criticize or support the people in power that can have dramatic impact.”

The efforts to widen the scope of these private companies has led to speculation over how it will affect what viewers are seeing on their television. Robert Kallen, a clinical professor at DePaul University’s Driehaus College of Business, says despite this, the weight that major broadcasters hold is minimal.

“Eventually I think what will happen is the powers of the channels that are carrying will diminish a little bit because there’s going to be a whole new viewership model,” Kallen said.

Kallen added that while many people utilize TV, younger generations are keen to find their entertainment by other means like social media and the internet. Bruce Newman, professor and Wicklander Fellow in Business Ethics in the Department of Marketing pointed to social media as a main source of information.

“The only saving grace we have is social media.” Newman said. “Perhaps that would be one area that would be difficult for the government to control.”

Epstein says the FCC regulates broadcast the most heavily in contrast to print media and the internet because many technology platforms regulate themselves.

“The internet is very lightly regulated partly because regulators are always way behind the speed of technology,” Epstein said.

The internet is protected by both a lack of enforceable regulations around internet speech and the section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act protects any internet provider of a platform that cannot be legally responsible for what users put on the site.

“I used to think of social media as lesser and think of the legacy media like the Washington Post and the New York Times and MSNBC as the more assisted and established mediums,” Mello said. “But now, you see how they bow to corporate interests and they censor their anchors and they have these interests in making money that cause their stories to go in ways that you don’t like.”

Mello says there are trade-offs when it comes to transitioning from “legacy media” to social media because legacy media outlets have professionals who act as gatekeepers that prevent misleading or damaging information from being shared, and social media does not.

“But if legacy media is no longer a place where fair and free debate can happen without meddling from corporations or the government then what choice do we have?” Mello said in an email. “Either way we are going to need to be savvy consumers of media.”

