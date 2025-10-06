DePaul adds new dance minor open to all majors

In fall of 2024 DePaul’s Theatre School launched a new dance minor, opening up opportunities for students across the university to pursue movement and performance alongside their academic studies.

The program requires 24 credit hours with core courses such as Modern Dance I and II, Improvisation and Choreography for Performance. Students can also choose from electives including African Dance and Ballet.

Lin Kahn, the minor’s director who has taught at DePaul since 2008, said the program is designed not only for students interested in the performing arts but also for those in majors that might seem unrelated to dance.

“Our minor gives excellent technical training, creative growth and provides balance to any academic major,” Kahn said. “There are also on and off-campus performance opportunities with School of Music musicians and professional choreographers, a unique aspect of our minor.”

Dance minor’s inaugural performances will be a collaboration with DePaul’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble on Nov. 11 at Gannon Concert Hall, at the Theatre School Gala on Nov. 15 and in a large ensemble show on Feb. 26. Students will also participate in a filmed project in partnership with a DePaul film student, supported by the Vincentian Endowment Fund and the Steans Community Partnership fund.

Although DePaul does not offer a dance major, the minor provides consistent training for students who want to continue dancing without pursuing it full time. Students who are not enrolled in the minor are still able to take individual classes, including Music for Dance, African Dance and Modern Dance/Spiral Technique.

For many, the program offers a creative outlet alongside other academic and extracurricular commitments. Louise Anzaldi, a junior studying philosophy and political thought, said the minor has been a perfect fit for her schedule.

“DePaul’s new dance minor is a perfect opportunity for all students who are interested in dancing without the kind of commitment that is associated with team or club activities,” Anzaldi said. “With this program, most of the experience happens in class. Any additional opportunities are scheduled around your availability, which lends you more freedom to participate in cool projects.”

Anzaldi said the classroom-focused structure allows students to be fully present during each session.

“So much of dance relies on committing to the moment and feeding off each other’s energy,” she said. “I love how twice a week I get to immerse myself in a space where everyone is prepared to do that and more.”

Katherine Shuert, a senior studying dramaturgy and dramatic criticism and minoring in dance, said the program has been both convenient and rewarding as a longtime dancer.

“As a lifelong dancer, it’s been really exciting to have the opportunity to dance at school,” Shuert said. “It’s not only convenient to have classes here and receive professional instruction, but it’s created a community of dancers I look forward to dancing with every week.”

Shuert said the program has also opened up The Theatre School to students outside its usual conservatory structure.

“As a conservatory student, it’s such a pleasure to see some resources opened up to the rest of DePaul,” she said. “Being in these classes has connected me with artists outside of that bubble. It’s connected them with performance spaces and opportunities they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.”

Shuert said the program welcomes dancers of all levels.

“I’ve been in class with amazing, technically trained dancers and total beginners,” Shuert said. “Everyone, regardless of experience, has a space to develop.”

Shuert said her classes have provided consistency and the chance to strengthen her technique while also exploring creativity in courses such as Choreography for Performance and Dance for Film. She also noted the value of the performance opportunities.

“With two conservatories on campus, it’s rare to be on a DePaul stage if you don’t major in performance,” she said. “That kind of experience is really exciting and gratifying.”

Students and faculty said the program also develops transferable skills beyond performance, including confidence, discipline and collaboration.

“Art is so important,” Anzaldi said. “Getting to work with people who share the same passion is such a privilege. The dance minor at DePaul has impacted students by facilitating an authentic, expressive form of human connection.”

Editors Note: The spelling of Lin Kahn has been corrected.

Related Stories: