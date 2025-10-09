Photo Gallery: Students protest ICE and DePaul’s administration on the second anniversary of October 7

A woman holds a sign protesting the war in Gaza at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2025. About 100 community members showed up outside DePaul’s student center to protest.

A leader of the DePaul University protest speaks through a megaphone during a pro-Palestinian rally, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Protesters held signs and chanted in solidarity with Palestinians and immigrant families in the U.S. The rally called for the removal of ICE from Chicago and other American cities.

A community member shouts chants protesting the war in Gaza at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2025. Organizers also protested for DePaul to treat its workers fairly and to protect students from U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, according to a social media post.

Protestors march northbound on Sheffield Avenue at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2025. Students and community organizers gathered to rally against the war in Gaza two years after it started.

DePaul University students wave Palestinian flags in support of Gaza during a protest on the Lincoln Park campus on Oct. 7, 2025. The demonstration marked solidarity with Palestinians amid the two-year war with Israel.

