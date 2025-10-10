Eight events on and off campus this week: From the Chicago Marathon to events to get you into the fall spirit

Cupid Dating Show

Saturday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center room 120

Hosted by CUUB and The Buzz Hub, come find your other half on this Cupid Dating Show.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:20 a.m.

Off campus, start line at Grant Park, Columbus Drive and Monroe Street

Cheer on Marathon runners with a poster or words of encouragement. With designated cheer zones, your support will help thousands cross the finish line!

Crêpe Night

Monday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lincoln Park campus McGowan South, Room 106

Indulge in delicious crêpes hosted by the French Club, free and welcome to all students!

Fall Career Fair

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th floor

You are invited to attend the Fall Career Fair to network with marketing and sales professionals from companies looking to hire for summer 2026 internships and hire full-time post graduation.

Blue Demon Bingo: Weather Weather

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park campus, Student Center, Rm 120

The DePaul Activities Board invites you to come dressed in your favorite sweater to celebrate autumn and have the chance to win several prizes as there will be multiple rounds of bingo played.

Tall Tour

Saturday, Oct. 18

Off campus, join the Tall Tour group chat to find more information where the event will be hosted

Tall Tour is coming to Chicago where anyone who classifies as tall can meet people alike and bond over their height!

Hands Off Chicago / No Kings! Rally and March

Saturday, Oct. 18, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Off campus, at Butler Field at Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive

Organized by the Hands Off Chicago Coalition, The march opposes illegal and unnecessary attacks against Chicago communities and democracy. People across the country will be joining in this national day of action to declare: No Kings and Hands Off Chicago.

Arts in The Dark Parade

Saturday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Off campus, State Street moving south from Lake Street to Van Buren

Free and open to the public, this parade will mark its 11th year celebrating Halloween as the “artsts’ holiday” drawing people together from world- renowned institutions to important youth programs and aspiring young artists.