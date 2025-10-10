Eight events on and off campus this week: From the Chicago Marathon to events to get you into the fall spirit

Saturday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Lincoln Park Campus, Student Center room 120
Hosted by CUUB and The Buzz Hub, come find your other half on this Cupid Dating Show.
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:20 a.m.
Off campus, start line at Grant Park, Columbus Drive and Monroe Street
Cheer on Marathon runners with a poster or words of encouragement. With designated cheer zones, your support will help thousands cross the finish line!
Monday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lincoln Park campus McGowan South, Room 106
Indulge in delicious crêpes hosted by the French Club, free and welcome to all students!
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Loop Campus, DePaul Center, 11th floor
You are invited to attend the Fall Career Fair to network with marketing and sales professionals from companies looking to hire for summer 2026 internships and hire full-time post graduation.
Blue Demon Bingo: Weather Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park campus, Student Center, Rm 120
The DePaul Activities Board invites you to come dressed in your favorite sweater to celebrate autumn and have the chance to win several prizes as there will be multiple rounds of bingo played.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Off campus, join the Tall Tour group chat to find more information where the event will be hosted
Tall Tour is coming to Chicago where anyone who classifies as tall can meet people alike and bond over their height!
Hands Off Chicago / No Kings! Rally and March
Saturday, Oct. 18, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Off campus, at Butler Field at Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive
Organized by the Hands Off Chicago Coalition, The march opposes illegal and unnecessary attacks against Chicago communities and democracy. People across the country will be joining in this national day of action to declare: No Kings and Hands Off Chicago.
Saturday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Off campus, State Street moving south from Lake Street to Van Buren
Free and open to the public, this parade will mark its 11th year celebrating Halloween as the “artsts’ holiday” drawing people together from world- renowned institutions to important youth programs and aspiring young artists.
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.