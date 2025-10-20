Brain Rot, Screentime and Stress: Are phones really hurting your mental health?

A few decades ago, staring at a screen for hours on end seemed ridiculous. Now, screentime is a routine part of life worldwide, reshaping how people work, connect and learn.

Several studies have documented the impact of screen time on mental health, particularly for teens and young adults.

One study, published this year in the journal Brain Sciences, explores the phenomenon of “brain rot,” which was last year’s Oxford University Press word of the year. The study defines it as “cognitive decline and mental exhaustion,” which researchers say is caused by “excessive exposure to low-quality online materials, especially on social media.”

“We’re all more and more sort of dependent on using technology to connect, to work, to learn. And there are ways that that can be a really good thing. There are ways that technology can be an accessibility device, and there are ways that can be potentially harmful,” said Devorah Heitner, a former visiting professor at DePaul who has written two books about screen time use.

During the pandemic, and now with frequent social unrest, people are even more likely to “doomscroll” or “zombie scroll” — to keep up on current events or to avoid them.

Steven Lim, a DePaul sophomore, says he feels “ashamed” at the amount of time he spends on his phone during the day. His screen time increased during the pandemic, and that habit has had a residual impact on his behavior, he said.

“During class, I try to keep my phone away as much as possible,” Lim said. “I have a horrible habit of just checking to see if I have any notifications.”

For students looking to set healthier boundaries with their phones, Heitner advises that they think about “where their phones live in their room” and recommends time away from technology, including phone-free meals with friends. She also suggests people consider what they are really getting out of the time spent on screens, and whether it’s really helpful.

Senior Kassem Ossman says a lot of his work as a public relations student is online. He estimates about four hours of screen use per day. In an effort to set healthier boundaries with his phone, he gets his notifications in hour intervals instead of getting them as they come.

“It makes me feel a little bit less detached,” Ossman said. “It’s definitely made me worry less because I’m not constantly picking up my phone or checking to see if someone has texted me.”

Ossman made the change after going to therapy and realizing he was feeling “strung out” from trying to balance his many responsibilities between his leadership positions on campus and his internship.

“It’s made me feel a lot more productive — and like I’m staying in the ‘here,’” he said.

Heitner, who has a doctorate in Media, Technology, and Society from Northwestern University, also points out that there are instances when social media can be beneficial.

“There are places where people find affinity and connection, whether it’s on Discord, on YouTube, on TikTok,” she said. “Maybe you’re a teenager, and you’re stuck in a small town, and no one has anything in common with you, or no one would affirm your identity — but you might find people like that online.

“So I think that it could be a really good thing for some people, some of the time.”

