Potbelly Milkshakes and Fast Breaks: The bond behind DePaul’s dynamic duo

Seniors Meg Newman and Kate Clarke have known about each other for awhile. Prior to being teammates in Chicago, they dominated Indianapolis-based high school gyms just a little over five miles from one another.

“We played in the same conference,” Newman said. “She’s my best friend. … She did recruit me a little bit in the portal.”

After starting her collegiate career at Arizona State, Newman made a stop at Alabama before landing at DePaul ahead of the 2024-25 season. In her first year with the Blue Demons, the forward led the team with 263 rebounds — 77 more than second place. Being one of five players to appear in every game, she also finished with the team’s third-highest field goal percentage (42.5%) and the fourth-most points per game (7.8).

Clarke took a simpler path to DePaul. The guard enters her third season as a Blue Demon after spending her freshman year at Michigan. As a sophomore, she was similarly able to play in every game, averaging 9.8 points per game, the third strongest mark on the team. The season included a 32-point showing against Louisville where she hit 8 threes, the third highest single game mark in program history.

Clarke may have helped to bring her fellow Hoosier to DePaul, but despite their proximity as high schoolers, the two were nowhere near as close as they are now, both physically and metaphorically.

“It wasn’t until she got here where we became super close,” Clarke said. “Obviously living together kind of forced us to do that.”

As roommates, their relationship has blossomed far beyond the walls of weight rooms, offices and gyms.

“She means the world to me,” Newman said. “We’re really close. We do pretty much everything together. Nobody makes me laugh like Kate. We just screw around all the time. I love living with her.”

The two share a lot of similarities, including taste in movies, music and, most importantly, food.

“Cesar’s, we love Mexican food. Golden Apple, we love diner food,” Newman said, discussing their favorite spots. “We love Potbelly, which I know is basic, but literally last night we were like ‘dang, we need a Potbelly milkshake.’ We probably go once a week.”

These culinary morale boosts are already helpful during the normal drags of the lengthy and wintery season, but they are especially crucial for Clarke and Newman while the two recover from pinky and ankle injuries, respectively.

“It’s been awesome having my best friend being there, also kind of going through a similar situation,” Clarke said. “We’ve just been supporting each other. Whether that’s going to get a sweet treat one night or literally just watching TV, it’s been awesome.”

Potbelly milkshakes and “Scooby-Doo” episodes aside, the two support one another during the trials and tribulations in the life of a student athlete.

“Kate got a couple of different injuries last year, and I tried to be there for her through her return,” Newman said about her roommate, who missed 21 games last season due to a lower body injury. “She’s been there for me, too. We just really look out for each other, and I appreciate her so much.”

When healthy, the two look to return to the starting lineup and help lead head coach Jill Pizzotti’s squad in their endeavor to return to the “DePaul small ball” style of play that forged the program’s success throughout the 2010s.

Newman believes that, despite being a post-dominant player, the offensive philosophy of being “faster paced,” “shooting a lot more threes” and “playing a lot more in translation” caters strongly to her game.

“I’m definitely equally confident handling the ball as I am with it in the paint,” Newman said. “My versatility is definitely my greatest asset.”

Clarke is also looking forward to playing more in transition, for different reasons. Shooting is her “bread and butter,” and before her most recent injury, she was working on improving her pull-up game and downhill drives, either to draw out the help defense or convert an easy layup.

“Our goal is to just play fast,” Clarke said. “We’re looking for transition shots, layups. If that’s not going to happen, we’re going to kick it out, run our motion offense. I transferred here because of the fast style of play.”

Getting two dependable and in-step returning starters back to the lineup will be crucial for the Blue Demons, but despite the expected absences, the team is confident that they can make up for the loss by raising the competition around them.

“You certainly always want your team at full strength,” Pizzotti said. “I’ve told the ladies that we’ll never use any of these injuries as excuses for how our team is gonna play, so everyone always has to be ready. … We want to be competitive right out of the blocks, we want to be able to set the tone early with our style of play and experience success early.”

Pizzotti and company will do their best to mitigate the losses of Clarke and Newman in the early part of the season, but if their bond away from basketball is any indication, their chemistry in transition will make them a true dynamic duo this winter.

